Hexham Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Artiste D'Ainay , who has joined Billy Aprahamian after winning a point-to-point by 24 lengths, also goes in off a tempting handicap mark of 93.

The 1m7½f handicap chase (6.20) looks a good opportunity for Conquer The Breeze to add a second straight course-and-distance success. He won with plenty in hand recently.

Scairp Dubh rates the likeliest winner of the 2m4f novice handicap chase (6.50). He obliged on his chasing debut here last time and should have more to offer over fences for Joel Parkinson and Sue Smith.

Harry Derham is three from five at Hexham and the unexposed Katie's Melody , his sole runner on the card, holds strong claims in the 3m handicap chase (7.20).

Nicky Henderson is an even rarer visitor to the Northumberland track (1-2 over the past five seasons) and royal runner Bold Step is of obvious interest in the 2m4f novice hurdle (7.50) after running well in his bumper.

The final leg (7.50) may be between the Henderson-trained Thewoodcorner and Red Cadillac , who has won two of his last three starts.

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Hexham Placepot perm

5.50

4 Artiste D’Ainay

6 My Boy Christy

6.20

6 Conquer The Breeze

6.50

1 Scairp Dubh

7.20

2 Katie’s Melody

7.50

2 Bold Step

8.20

5 Red Cadillac

6 Thewoodcorner

2 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 2 = 4 lines

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