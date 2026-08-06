Haydock Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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Only three go to post in Haydock's opener (5.43), and Ancestor is going to be very short after returning an RPR of 91 last time at Yarmouth. The time was slow, but the form has worked out, and he looks banker material for the Placepot despite a penalty.

In the next (6.18), Arrange stands out as well handicapped and should be winning soon, while Fast Fred ran well last time and can stay 2m in the right company.

The following nursery (6.53) is trappy enough. Dance A Jig gave himself no chance of staying 6f in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot and is better than that, while God Given Talent wasn't disgraced in Listed company last time and now runs for William Haggas.

In the maiden (7.28), Arthurian showed enough on his debut to suggest he can win one, while Burning Up appeals as easily the most interesting of the newcomers.

The later novice (8.03) might be tough for penalised winner Syndicale, who has to give 7lb to Silver Sovereign . The latter's debut second against a much more experienced rival (third-place won next time) looks at least as good a piece of form.

The final leg (8.38) looks much more competitive. However, Distinct Spirit is on the up for the hugely in-form Daniel & Claire Kubler, while Raffles Angel is back below her last winning mark and has been shaping as though worth this second try at 7f (last one more than two years ago).

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Haydock Placepot perm

5.43

1 Ancestor

6.18

2 Fast Fred

6 Arrange

6.53

1 God Given Talent

2 Dance A Jig

7.28

1 Arthurian

2 Burning Up

8.03

7 Silver Sovereign

8.38

1 Distinct Spirit

5 Raffles Angel

1x2x2x2x1x2=16 lines

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