Haydock Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool at Haydock, plus a World Pool play at the Curragh

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Sparks Fly is probably the most solid for Placepot punters in Haydock's opener (1.45 ), as she likes the track and ground, has a fair draw for a front-runner, and she ran a blinder when beaten only two lengths by Lambourn last time.

Friendly Soul would have more class if back at the form of her 2024 Prix de l'Opera win, but she hasn't been seen since. Still, the Gosdens wouldn't bring her back if they didn't think it was worth it, and she still makes more appeal than most.

Princling looks the standout handicapper in the Silver Bowl (2.20 ), assuming he can get a clear run, while Blue Courvoisier is hard-fit and has run well twice this season for a trainer with a good record in this race.

In the Sandy Lane (2.58 ), Venetian Sun showed plenty of speed in the 1,000 Guineas and is probably a sprinter, while Coppull has just about the best three-year-old sprint form in Britain this year, albeit that's not saying much.

I like Getreadytorumble in the Temple (3.30 ) assuming stall one is not a negative. It is competitive, though, so I'll add Night Raider , who might well be an improved performer this season, and Shagraan , who doesn't know what it's like to run a bad race.

Hermetic and Humble Spark are the two who stand out in the 2m handicap (4.05 ), while Noble Vow looks the pick of the weights ahead of Bintaryana in the final leg (4.40 ).

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit and £/€10 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply.

Haydock Placepot perm

1.45

1 Sparks Fly

5 Friendly Soul

2.20

9 Princling

17 Blue Courvoisier

2.58

3 Coppull

8 Venetian Sun

3.30

4 Geatreadytorumble

7 Night Raider

8 Shagraan

4.05

10 Hermetic

12 Humble Spark

4.40

6 Noble Vow

7 Bintaryana

2 x 2 x 2 x 3 x 2 x 2 = 96 lines

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Tote World Pool tip

By Robbie Wilders

The World Pool is in operation at the Curragh and there will be sizable Tote pools for punters to bet into.

The Group 2 Greenlands Stakes (3.05) is a wide-open sprint and looks ripe for a Tote Swinger as it's easy to imagine a healthy payout being generated.

This division is among the most volatile in the sport and early favourite Powerful Glory is a testament to that, having plundered a Group 1 at odds of 200-1 on his previous run.

He has a 3lb penalty and is the only horse without a run this year. It would be little surprise if he needs it and it may pay to avoid the various powerhouses in the riding/training ranks against him. They may be overbet by an international audience.

The two to perm together are Big Gossey and James's Delight . Big Gossey loves the Curagh and was twice denied a clear run when a staying-on third behind James's Delight in the 2025 Greenlands.

The nine-year-old ran a career best on Racing Post Ratings when winning at this venue two starts ago and will be happier returned to 6f after finding 5f too sharp in the Woodlands Stakes at Naas most recently.

James's Delight is also dangerous to underestimate with Clive Cox's sprinters in excellent heart.

A talented sprinter on his day, he's one from one at the track and gave the impression he'll improve significantly from his return sixth in the Cammidge Trophy.

World Pool bet

3.05 Curragh

2 Big Gossey

6 James's Delight

1pt Tote Swinger

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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