Hamilton Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £75,000 guaranteed pool

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With five competitive handicaps on the Hamilton card, the Placepot is going to be hard to crack and in order to keep the perm manageable some risks are going to need to be taken.

To start with it might be worth banking on the James Fanshawe-trained Location Location in the two-year-old novice (3.45). He shaped well on his debut and can make his experience tell. Dunkeld Dreamer, who is in form and ran well in a decent race at Beverley last time, is the other banker in the 1m1f fillies' handicap (5.45).

The other races will need a couple at least. In the 5f handicap (5.15) the veteran Jordan Electrics, who has been running well in much better races than this and has nine wins at this track, goes in along with Reigning Profit, who had no luck last time.

Jordan Electrics' trainer Jim Goldie has an excellent chance in the 6f handicap (6.15) with Montezuma. There should be more to come from him. The Good Biscuit is in good form and ran well from a tricky draw at Chester last time, so he goes in too.

In-form pair Gouken and Marcellinus, both last-time-out winners and regularly in the places, make most appeal in the 6f handicap for three-year-olds (4.15).

Ride The Thunder won on his reappearance last season and might be the one to concentrate on in the staying race (4.45). Savrola will give it a good go from the front and is included in that race as well.

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Hamilton Placepot perm

3.45

2 Location Location

4.15

5 Gouken

6 Marcellinus

4.45

5 Ride The Thunder

8 Savrola

5.15

1 Jordan Electrics

11 Reigning Profit

5.45

7 Dunkeld Dreamer

6.15

3 Montezuma

6 The Good Biscuit

1 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 1 x 2 = 16 lines

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