Hamilton Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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Punters trying to land a share of the Tote's £50,000 guaranteed Placepot pool at Hamilton have a few tricky races to navigate, starting with a 5f handicap (5.30) for apprentice jockeys.

Course-and-distance winner Hurt You Never bounced back to form in first-time blinkers last time and will likely go well off the same mark. The slower ground is a slight concern, though, so it is also worth adding Never Dark , who also goes well here and will appreciate conditions.

Baldetti and Harley put in their best performances last time and should be hard to keep out of the frame in the 6f novice (6.00), while the consistent Sheikhnshah could have more to offer following a gelding operation and can be relied on in the 1m½f novice (6.30).

The following 1m1f handicap (7.00) is fiercely competitive. Topweight El Matador has form figures of 2233 this year and should give another good account, while I will also add Spoken Truth , who has run plenty of good races without winning this year, and course winner Impartiality .

The 1m½f handicap (7.30) can go to Second Fiddle , who looked unlucky not to win over course and distance last month, while Never Just A Dream , trained by the in-form Terry Kent, and the well-treated Milford are the picks in the 6f handicap (8.00).

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £5 Get £20 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers online only. Register and bet a min £/€5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £/€10 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.Full T&Cs apply.

Hamilton Placepot perm

5.30

2 Hurt You Never

5 Never Dark

6.00

1 Baldetti

2 Harley

6.30

6 Sheikhnshah

7.00

1 El Matador

5 Impartiality

6 Spoken Truth

7.30

7 Second Fiddle

8.00

4 Milford

7 Never Just A Dream

2 x 2 x 1 x 3 x 1 x 2 = 24 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow Harry's advice

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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