Goodwood Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £75,000 guaranteed pool

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The star of the show at Goodwood is the amazing ten-year-old Hamish, who would break the £1 million barrier with a win in the Tapster Stakes (4.45). He is the one to beat on official figures but his stablemate Tenability is on the up and his younger legs may sway things in his favour.

The other bankers are Undercover Affair, who has the best form in the two-year-old seller (3.00), and Ireland's unraced The Harv in the juvenile maiden (2.25). The latter is trained by Michael O'Callaghan who has a good record with juveniles at Goodwood. Oisin Murphy has been booked for The Harv, a £260,000 Goffs Breeze-up Sales purchase, which is an indication he has plenty of natural ability.

The other races look more competitive and several can be fancied in the opening sprint (1.50). However, Seven Questions won well at this track last time and Toyotomi was a big eyecatcher at Thirsk last time, so they are the choices.

Plaid was impressive in a Hamilton handicap last time and can take the step up in class in her stride in the Listed race (3.35). She does have to improve to compete with Rose Ghaiyyath, though, who wasn't beaten far in the 1,000 Guineas last time.

The two that make most Placepot appeal in the 2m handicap (4.10) are Across Earth, who is well handicapped on hurdles form, and Hermetic, who comes from a stable that has a great record in staying handicaps and who is open to plenty of improvement.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit and £/€10 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply.

Goodwood Placepot perm

1.50

1Toyotomi

2 Seven Questions

2.25

6 The Harv

3.00

2 Undercover Affair



3.35

7 Plaid

8 Rose Ghaiyyath



4.10

5 Hermetic

9 Across Earth



4.45

6 Tenability



2x1x1x2x2x1=8 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit and £/€10 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.