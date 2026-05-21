Goodwood Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £75,000 guaranteed pool

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It's a nasty three-runner conditions event for juveniles that opens proceedings at Goodwood (1.57), and I will be sticking in all three: Shadow King , Love Is and Night In Vegas .

Hopefully, we can bank on the Richard Hughes-trained Lazurite making the first three in the next. She sets a good standard for this level after such an encouraging debut at Newmarket, even if the form was let down by the third.

The next (3.07) is a tricky five-runner heat, but Give It To Me Oj is the one who will be suited by any remaining cut in the ground, and St Mawes put in a promising effort on his return.

Sibling Rivelry is forecast to be favourite for the following fillies' handicap (3.42) and she has won here, although she didn't seem to handle the track all that well.

This is a much classier affair than her last race, in which she carried 9st 12lb (rated 5lb higher than here, but with 15lb less on her back), and I prefer the classier types at the top. Miss Dolly Rocker is another course-and-distance winner, while Orionis was very consistent last season.

Naqeeb is my main play in the fifth (4.17), but it's seriously competitive, so I'll be adding Ice Max , who ran so well against Derby winner Lambourn last time, and Enfjaar , whose last win (2024 John Smith's Cup) came with some cut in the ground.

The final leg (4.52) is the toughest, so it's three again, with main play Solar Aclaim joined by likely favourite Kisskodi and Mister Bluebird , who has run well here a few times.

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Goodwood Placepot perm

1.57

1 Night In Vegas

2 Shadow King

3 Love Is

2.32

6 Lazurite

3.07

1 Give It To Me Oj

5 St Mawes

3.42

1 Miss Dolly Rocker

2 Orionis

4.17

1 Ice Max

2 Naqeeb

5 Enfjaar

4.52

7 Solar Aclaim

10 Mister Bluebird

14 Kisskodi



3 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 3 x 3 = 108 lines

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