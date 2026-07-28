Goodwood Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £200k guaranteed pool on day two

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The bookmakers are taking no chances with Cannes in the opener at Goodwood (1.50), but I don't think he's obviously well handicapped despite the money for him at Ascot (he is actually the lowest rated by 3lb on adjusted RPRs), and I can oppose him in the Placepot.

Infraad still has plenty to learn, but would clearly have won with a better break at Chester last time, while Tierra Del Toro is definitely better than he showed at Ascot, where he was in any case ahead of Cannes.

In the next (2.25), Wild Blossom couldn't cut it in the Queen Mary, but wasn't beaten far in a race that is working out very well, and this is a considerably weaker contest in which she should hold all the aces.

Planet Seeker is the one I like at a price in the third (3.00), but she does need to improve, and Sayidah Dariyan ought to be a big player if she stays and can avoid trouble if held up. She is a strong stayer at 6f, so might well be okay.

Pershaada is another filly to represent the Queen Mary form, in her case in the Molecomb (3.35), and I think she'll take a lot of beating as there's not much among the colts that scares me.

The top three in the betting for the Sussex (4.10) are all solid when it comes to place chances so there isn't much point in looking any further. I'll go with Gstaad and Opera Ballo .

If we've got this far there's just 28 runners to sift through for the final leg (5.00).

My four against the field are Sir Garfield (yard does well in sprint handicaps here), Under The Twilight (in-form and nearly won here last year), Silver Wraith (back to form last time) and Calling A Star (ran well last time in a race that is working out very well).

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Goodwood Placepot perm

1.50

1 Tierra Del Toro

3 Infraad

2.25

8 Wild Blossom

3.00

8 Sayidah Dariyan

13 Planet Seeker

3.35

11 Pershaada

4.10

4 Opera Ballo

10 Gstaad

5.00

2 Sir Garfield

6 Under The Twilight

15 Silver Wraith

17 Calling A Star

2x1x2x1x2x4=32 lines

WORLD POOL

I fancy a few in the 7f handicap (5.40), and they don't include favourite Bobby Bennu, who I'm not sure is all that straightforward despite having plenty of ability.

This looks a good race to have a pop at a few Swingers in the World Pool and the first two on my list are Oliver Show , who is well handicapped on 6lb lower than when beaten a nose in last year's Lincoln (also ran well here when last seen) and Hawksbill , who split a pair of subsequent Group winners on this track last season.

The first of the other two to go to war with is Silver Ghost , who won a decent handicap in fine style over course and distance last year. She threw in a poor run last time, but has bounced back from similar before, and her previous second, when given far too much to do, suggests she can win off her current mark.

Finally, you can't leave out Rhoscolyn . He might want the ground a bit faster but this six-time course winner will have been primed for this meeting as usual, and he's undeniably well handicapped, being 6lb lower than when winning the Golden Mile last season.

5.40 Goodwood

Six 1pt swingers

6 Silver Ghost

9 Hawksbill

14 Rhoscolyn

18 Oliver Show

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