- More
Goodwood Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £200k guaranteed pool on day one
Our tipster with his picks for the popular Tote bet
Goodwood's opener (1.50) is one of the toughest races of the day, but you probably won't go far wrong in the Placepot if you focus on the up-and-coming four-year-olds.
Al Aali and Diego El Queso are two who fit the bill, while Midak, a one-time Derby hopeful, could be a threat to all dropping in class to contest his first handicap.
Al Hudaiba is very much the one to beat in the Vintage (2.25), but Dr Rascal is a horse with plenty of potential and I can see him getting involved, too.
Lake Forest is very short for the Lennox and it might be asking for trouble trying to get him out of the frame, but it will be a shock if both course specialists Qirat and Witness Stand are not on the premises and I prefer both to the jolly.
I can see Lazy Griff running a big race in the Goodwood Cup (3.35), but don't really see much point in putting anything in the Placepot other than Scandinavia, who puts his head down where it matters every time he runs.
Twilight Calls and Rapper's Delight finished first and second at Newmarket last time and are firmly in the mix for the 5f sprint handicap (4.10) from opposite sides of the track.
I'll add a couple more though as it's very tricky. Topweight Jasour is interesting going into handicap company, and a flat-out 5f might just suit given how keenly he goes, while Vintage Clarets is running well and has a tasty mark.
That just leaves the maiden in which Launch Sequence, owner of a Gimcrack entry, looks the one to beat after an eye-catching debut.
He's not the only one with big entries, though, and Savage Mariner is respected back down in grade after finding Royal Ascot too much last time.
Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets
- Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day
Goodwood Placepot perm
1.50
4 Midak
7 Diego El Queso
16 Al Aali
2.25
1 Al Hudaiba
2 Dr Rascal
3.00
5 Qirat
7 Witness Stand
3.35
6 Scandinavia
4.10
1 Jasour
12 Twilight Calls
16 Rapper's Delight
21 Vintage Clarets
4.45
9 Launch Sequence
12 Savage Mariner
3 x 2 x 2 x 1 x 4 x 2 = 96 lines
WORLD POOL
It's a World Pool day and there are plenty of competitive handicaps in which it may be worth having a crack at a Swinger.
I'll have a go at the fillies' handicap (5.20), which is one of the lesser contests in which the runners might not be so well known to the overseas players.
Few would have the seven-year-old Atlantis Blue as a likely winner, but she was second in this off 2lb higher a year ago and was a little unlucky in running. Her trainer's last three runners have won and she's no doubt been prepared for another crack.
Ralph Beckett has a rock-solid record in fillies' handicaps at this meeting, and his Wid is one of a few who could be anything after just three qualifying runs, the last a win at Carlisle.
Those two will be going in with in-form filly Annastarzy, a course winner who is on a four-timer and whose latest Newbury success, which was gained in tidy fashion, is working out really well.
Three 1pt swingers
5.20 Goodwood
7 Annastarzy
12 Atlantis Blue
13 Wid
Head to the Tote website to follow our advice
Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Register and bet a min £5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £10 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inTote Betting
Last updated
- Windsor Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Pontefract Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Ascot Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool on the King George card
- York Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £75,000 guaranteed pool
- Sandown Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Windsor Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Pontefract Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Ascot Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool on the King George card
- York Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £75,000 guaranteed pool
- Sandown Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool