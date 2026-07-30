Goodwood Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day four

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Ascot Stakes runner-up Defiantly strikes me as the most solid of the market leaders in Goodwood's opener (1.50), and he is first in the Placepot perm.

He clearly relished the step up to a marathon trip and should run well again, while Kentucky River was improving when last seen in this sphere, and has been winning over hurdles this spring. St Mawes is another with a competitive mark for an in-form trainer.

Talk Of New York was not at all disgraced behind Bow Echo and Gstaad at Royal Ascot, and should be banker material in the second (2.25).

Low draws should be the order of the day in the Golden Mile (3.00), and Beagle Bay (1), Tribal Chief (4), with Jamie Spencer on for the first time, and Blue Brother (8) make most appeal.

I fancy Jakajaro to be a big player in the Group 2 sprint (3.35), and will add last year's winner Jm Jungle , who is going for his third win at this meeting after showing a lot more last time.

Naqeeb would not be the most obvious winner of the fifth (4.10) given his penalty, but he always runs his race, especially here, so is fancied to make the frame. Galen looks the other solid one after an excellent fourth at Royal Ascot.

The final leg (4.45) is a 6f nursery, which is just as hard as you would expect, although I do quite like the chances of The Dancing Pirate, who did a bit too much too soon at Chester last time and promises to be suited to a more patient ride in a big field.

Clash Of Hearts and Innichen would be my other two against the field.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £5 Get £20 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers online only. Register and bet a min £/€5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £/€10 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.Full T&Cs apply.

Goodwood Placepot perm

1.50

3 Defiantly

14 St Mawes

15 Kentucky River

2.25

6 Talk Of New York

3.00

11 Blue Brother

14 Mirsky

16 Beagle Bay

3.35

3 Jakajaro

4 Jm Jungle

4.10

3 Naqeeb

8 Galen

4.45

4 The Dancing Pirate

7 Clash Of Hearts

9 Innichen

3x1x3x2x2x3=108 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow our advice

World Pool tip

It is the final day of the World Pool at Glorious Goodwood, and the opening race (1.50) looks ripe for some Swingers.

The strategy will be to put a few outsiders in with Defiantly, whose Ascot Stakes second looks the most solid piece of form in here.

I often think if big trainers and breeding operations have runners in this particular contest, it is because their horses have disappointed them, so Valiancy is off the list, while I would have a question mark over Believitanducan on very fast ground.

Kentucky River definitely wants a trip and quick ground, though, so he goes in, while St Mawes went close in a couple of 2m handicaps at the track for Emma Lavelle. He runs here for George Scott, whose horses have been largely running very well.

The French-trained Annabel's Ghost was not far behind Defiantly when fifth at Ascot, and is another who could run well again.

World Pool bet

1.50 Goodwood

3 Defiantly

6 Annabel's Ghost

14 St Mawes

15 Kentucky River

6 x 1pt Swingers

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Register and bet a min £5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £10 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.