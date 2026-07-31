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TippingTote Betting

Goodwood Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day five

Our tipster with his picks for the popular Tote bet

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There's no such thing as a gimme for Placepot punters on the final day of Glorious Goodwood, with every race looking competitive.

Incensed is an outsider I like in the first (1.50), but I'll have to throw in another couple. Aeronautic was a close third last year and ran really well at Royal Ascot, while Small Fry gives trainer Joseph O'Brien a strong hand.

William Haggas ought to hold all the aces in the second (2.25), with hat-trick-seeking Opportunity looking the obvious main danger to the veteran Al Aasy, who goes for a third win in this race.

I found the Lillie Langtry (3.00) quite hard, as the main contenders have all beaten each other at various times. The two I ended up coming down on were Santorini Star, who can be forgiven her Royal Ascot run, and Goodie Two Shoes, who was third last year. 

It's the big sprint next (3.35) and it's probably best to have a couple on either wing. Stratusnine and Dark Thirty are mine from the far side, while those with high draws on my shortlist include Toca Madera, who goes well at this track and is perfectly okay at 6f despite rarely running over it, and Far Above Dream, a course winner in the form of his life this season.

We're Goosers is most definitely the one to beat in the fifth (4.10) if he can bounce back from a dreadful Royal Ascot run, but I'll add Start Me Up as I think he has a much better chance than the odds suggest.

Al Wathba is the form choice in the maiden (4.45), having been a good second on his debut to a horse who ran well in the Vintage earlier in the week, while Leadlight caught the eye on his debut in Ireland and has a Group 1 entry.

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Goodwood Placepot perm

1.50
7 Aeronautic
13 Small Fry
14 Incensed

2.25
1 Al Aasy
Opportunity

3.00
1 Santorini Star
Goodie Two Shoes

3.35
13 Stratusnine
17 Far Above Dream
25 Dark Thirty
28 Toca Madera

4.10
3 We're Goosers
12 Start Me Up

4.45
1 Al Wathba
Leadlight

3x2x2x4x2x2=192 lines

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