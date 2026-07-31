Goodwood Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day five

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There's no such thing as a gimme for Placepot punters on the final day of Glorious Goodwood, with every race looking competitive.

Incensed is an outsider I like in the first (1.50), but I'll have to throw in another couple. Aeronautic was a close third last year and ran really well at Royal Ascot, while Small Fry gives trainer Joseph O'Brien a strong hand.

William Haggas ought to hold all the aces in the second (2.25), with hat-trick-seeking Opportunity looking the obvious main danger to the veteran Al Aasy , who goes for a third win in this race.

I found the Lillie Langtry (3.00) quite hard, as the main contenders have all beaten each other at various times. The two I ended up coming down on were Santorini Star , who can be forgiven her Royal Ascot run, and Goodie Two Shoes , who was third last year.

It's the big sprint next (3.35) and it's probably best to have a couple on either wing. Stratusnine and Dark Thirty are mine from the far side, while those with high draws on my shortlist include Toca Madera , who goes well at this track and is perfectly okay at 6f despite rarely running over it, and Far Above Dream , a course winner in the form of his life this season.

We're Goosers is most definitely the one to beat in the fifth (4.10) if he can bounce back from a dreadful Royal Ascot run, but I'll add Start Me Up as I think he has a much better chance than the odds suggest.

Al Wathba is the form choice in the maiden (4.45), having been a good second on his debut to a horse who ran well in the Vintage earlier in the week, while Leadlight caught the eye on his debut in Ireland and has a Group 1 entry.

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Goodwood Placepot perm

1.50

7 Aeronautic

13 Small Fry

14 Incensed

2.25

1 Al Aasy

7 Opportunity

3.00

1 Santorini Star

4 Goodie Two Shoes

3.35

13 Stratusnine

17 Far Above Dream

25 Dark Thirty

28 Toca Madera

4.10

3 We're Goosers

12 Start Me Up

4.45

1 Al Wathba

6 Leadlight

3x2x2x4x2x2=192 lines

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