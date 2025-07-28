Glorious Goodwood Placepot tips: Paul Kealy with his perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool

The potentially extremely well handicapped Castle Cove looks much the most likely winner of Glorious Goodwood's curtain-raiser (1.20) and is hard to leave out of Placepot calculations, but Irish raider Masoun , on a roll since joining Joseph O'Brien, looks worth adding in a competitive heat.

The market is all over Aidan O'Brien's maiden winner Dorset in the Vintage Stakes (1.55), but Humidity looked a colt of serious promise when winning the Chesham and you had to love his attitude there. There is a more to come from the Royal Ascot winner who Andrew Balding is hoping will develop into a Guineas horse, and I'm happy enough to bank on him.

The Lennox (2.30) strikes me as being wide open, although the ever dependable Kinross , who has been in the first three four times in this, should be the first on your list.

With so much pace in the race, I'll be looking for others to come from the back, with Lake Forest and Iberian the suggestions.

In the Goodwood Cup (3.05) Illinois looks a short enough price considering he got left for dead by Trawlerman at Ascot. He's probably still the one to beat, but this is tighter than the odds suggest, and I'll be taking him on with French Master and Scandinavia , who looked so good at Newmarket.

Shagraan , Adrestia and Mon Na Slieve would be my three in the 5f handicap (3.45), and while there's a big field for the closing leg (4.20), it is a maiden and Naval Light has the best form by some way. He'll appreciate the extra furlong after his closing eighth in the Norfolk, and should make the frame at least.

Goodwood Placepot perm

1.20

9 Masoun

16 Castle Cove

1.55

7 Humidity

2.30

3 Iberian

4 Kinross

5 Lake Forest

3.05

2 French Master

8 Scandinavia

3.45

1 Shagraan

10 Adrestia

16 Mon Na Slieve

4.20

9 Naval Light

2x1x3x2x3x1 = 36 lines

World Pool tip: last year's Epsom Dash winner handicapped to land another big pot

It's World Pool week at Glorious Goodwood, and the sprint handicap (3.45) looks the ideal race in which to have a few swingers.

Shagraan and Adrestia, third and fourth in the Group 3 at Sandown on Eclipse day, look very solid propositions in this, and we can add a couple of outsiders in the hope that one of them will creep into the frame as well.

Mon Na Slieve certainly has the ability, plus a rail to run against if Billy Loughnane wants to come across to the stands' side from stall 21, while Dream Composer is now very well handicapped at his best and returned to some form when second to a progressive three-year-old at Pontefract last time.

That's a stiff track, but last year's Dash winner at Epsom is equally at home on sharp downhill tracks and his form figures over 5f at Goodwood read 2213832.

