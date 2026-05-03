Fakenham Placepot tips: Marcus Buckland with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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The opening novice handicap hurdle (2.18) is arguably the trickiest race in the Fakenham Placepot to solve, despite the eight runners, so play both Risk It All and Pottersmattyeehaa .

Neither have managed to win over hurdles in a combined 18 attempts, but they’re rarely out of the frame, particularly Risk It All, who has finished in the first three on all bar two of his nine jumps starts.

The mares' handicap chase (2.53) has only attracted a field of five. In the event of a non-runner, we will need to find the winner. Therefore, combine both topweight She Is For Me Boys , who went close in a Grade 3 last time, and Gotthereintheend , who showed her liking for this track when making all in March.

There is another small field to navigate in the mares' maiden hurdle (3.28), although the suggestion is to bank on Kernie D’Airy , who was only 15-2 for a Listed Newbury bumper won by Sober Glory last year and should strip fitter for last month’s belated hurdling debut.

The veterans' handicap chase (4.03) sees the return of Kitty’s Light, but it’s hard to be confident he’ll be fully wound up after a 471-day absence, so a safer play looks to be Hold Your Fort , who proved progressive last season and had topweight Hang In There well behind when second at Haydock last time.

Tommie Beau and Stans The Man , two previous winners of the Norfolk National Handicap Chase (4.38), are among a competitive field of ten for this year's edition. Tommie Beau seems on the decline, though, so pair last year’s winner with Wicked Thoughts , who seemed to relish the step up to this trip when scoring at Taunton last time.

The 2m4f handicap hurdle (5.13) is the most valuable race on the card and has attracted the biggest field of 12. Afadil ran a solid race at Aintree on his last start and should go well, as should the lightly raced Grand Conqueror , who has the scope to overcome a 7lb rise for a near-miss at Plumpton.

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Fakenham Placepot Perm

2.18

2 Risk It All

5 Pottersmattyeehaa

2.53

1 She Is For Me Boys

2 Gotthereintheend

3.28

3 Kernie D’Airy

4.03

4 Hold Your Fort

4.38

2 Stans The Man

4 Wicked Thoughts

5.13

3 Afadil

5 Grand Conqueror

2x2x1x1x2x2=16 lines

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