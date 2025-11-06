- More
Exeter Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Our top tipster tackles the six races on the south-west track's televised card on Friday
Kel Du Large is forecast to be favourite for Exeter's opener (12.40), and the form of his junior hurdle win in February 2024 worked out quite well. He's always been well regarded.
I wouldn't want a Placepot banker that hasn't run for nearly two years, though, so I'll add Pioneer Pete, whose recent form is fair enough.
Dramatic Encore ought to go close for Harry Derham in the next (1.15), while D Day Arvalenreeva is well handicapped if new trainer Nick Scholfield can get a tune out of her.
Paul Nicholls has won five of the last seven runnings of the third (1.50), and his Quebecois would be the clear pick of the weights on hurdles form.
Kalif Du Berlais has more on at the weights in the Haldon Gold Cup (2.25) than the odds suggest, so I'm going with last year's winner JPR One and Martator, who is the best handicapped in the field on last season's early performances.
Consistent chaser Jet Of Dreams should not be underestimated back over hurdles in the fifth (3.00), while Him Malaya tends to do all his best running on decent ground and should go well again.
In the final leg (3.35), Jupiter Allen, a dual winner last season, including first time out over course and distance, should go well on his debut for new trainer Chester Williams, while I'll take a chance on Hipop Des Ongrais being fit and ready after a long absence.
Exeter Placepot perm
12.40
2 Kel Du Large
5 Pioneer Pete
1.15
4 D Day Arvalenreeva
5 Dramatic Encore
1.50
2 Quebecois
2.25
2 JPR One
4 Martator
3.00
3 Him Malaya
6 Jet Of Dreams
3.35
3 Jupiter Allen
7 Hipop Des Ongrais
2 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 32 lines
