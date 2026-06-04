Epsom Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool on Oaks day

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The Placepot isn't going to be easy to get up at Epsom, especially as we won't really know the state of the ground until after the first couple of races, but I like the chance of Naana's Shadow in the opening sprint (1.30).

She's fast and looks tailormade for this as long as it isn't too soft, while Riley Rocks shaped a lot better than the bare result at Goodwood last time and has what could be a decent draw if conditions haven't dried out.

Possessive is probably the most likely winner of the next (2.05) but I can certainly see Rlasthope running a big race, while if they head out wide Ardad Steve , who was better than the bare result on his debut, can go well.

If there's a banker on the card it's probably Persica in the Diomed Stakes (2.40), as he has won at this meeting for the last two years and doesn't have the penalty that he defied in this 12 months ago. He has no ground issues either.

Liberty Lane , who certainly won't mind any cut in the ground, looks well overpriced in the fourth (3.15) but it's very competitive. I'll add Respond , who can handle some cut in the ground based on last year's evidence, and Hand Of God , who was impressive at Newbury last time.

The Oaks (4.00) looks wide open and full of suspect stayers. I'm happy enough with the two Ralph Beckett fillies A La Prochaine and On Message , but will add Aidan O'Brien's second string Cameo , who has better form than the favourite and clearly stays.

It'll be three against the field again in the 1m½f handicap (4.40), with main pick Man Of La Mancha joined by course winner Celeborn and Asmen Warrior , who has been running very well.

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Epsom Placepot perm

1.30

6 Naana's Shadow

10 Riley Rocks

2.05

5 Possessive

8 Ardad Steve

10 Rlasthope

2.40

4 Persica

3.15

1 Liberty Lane

4 Respond

6 Hand Of God

4.00

1 A La Prochaine

3 Cameo

6 On Message

4.40

9 Man Of La Mancha

12 Celeborn

15 Asmen Warrior

2 x 3 x 1 x 3 x 3 x 3 = 162 lines

Tote World Pool tip

By Paul Kealy

It's a World Pool day at Epsom and I reckon the 1m2f handicap (3.15) is tailormade for a crack at the popular Swinger bet, especially with many of the fancied runners drawn wide.

They may be able to overcome those positions, but first on my list is Liberty Lane , drawn in stall one and for whom there should be just enough ease in the ground for him to show his best.

He probably should have won this two years ago and he's a better horse now. He's been out of form on quickish ground this season, but any horse who can give 6lb and a comfortable beating to Gethin (bustled up Ombudsman last week) is capable of winning a handicap despite a big weight.

Respond is my pick of the horses drawn high as he won with so much in hand last time and could be better than a handicapper in time, while the other two I like are Hand Of God and Have Secret .

Hand Of God had something in hand when winning at Newbury last time, while Have Secret is far more exposed but has run really well on all three outings this season, handles all ground and represents a yard that is used to success at this meeting.

He was quite well fancied for this race last year – more so than his stablemate Ecureuil Secret, who won it – but missed the break and therefore lost any chance.

3.15 Epsom

1 Liberty Lane

4 Respond

6 Hand Of God

12 Have Secret

Six 1pt combination swingers

Read more:

Free horse racing tips for Friday, June 5 at Epsom, Musselburgh and Doncaster

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Epsom

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