Epsom Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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The Tote’s £50,000 guarantee is at Epsom on Thursday and the 7f maiden (5.45) kicks things off. There are only five declared and just two places available, so it’s worth including both The Balearic Sun and Palace Legacy , who is a half-brother to the Listed-placed Great David.

The 1m½f handicap (6.20) comes up next and this is a good opportunity for a banker, provided at least eight run. The one to be on is Kitaro Kich , who was a good fourth at Kempton last time and that was his first run this year. There is improvement to come.

Perfect Scoundrel and Hello Cotai are the pair worth including in the 1m2f handicap (6.55), where again only two places are available, while the following 1m4f handicap (7.30) looks to be between Damascus Steel and Naval Command . Put both of them in.

The 7f handicap (8.05) is another race with just two places on offer, so include a couple. Cherry Cobbler and Musical Angel have strong recent form and at least one should be placed.

Oisin Murphy has the ride on Ice Cube in the closing 7f handicap (8.40) and he is a banker provided at least eight run. This is easier than his Newmarket assignment last week.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.

Epsom Placepot perm

5.45

3 Palace Legacy

4 The Balearic Sun

6.20

2 Kitaro Kich

6.55

3 Perfect Scoundrel

​4 Hello Cotai



7.30

2 Naval Command

4 Damascus Steel



8.05

1 Musical Angel

2 Cherry Cobbler



8.40

8 Ice Cube

2x1x2x2x2x1=16 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow our advice

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Register and bet a min £5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £10 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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