Epsom Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Once-raced maiden winners Rebel Rocker and Saxon Street are selected in the Blue Riband Trial (2.40), with doubts over whether Aidan O'Brien's hot favourite New Zealand will be at his best.

The hard-fit Parlando has fair claims in the City and Suburban Handicap (3.15) in first-time cheekpieces under Oisin Murphy. The lightly raced Aurel is the back-up play.

The Murphy-ridden Topteam made all on his return at Kempton and can follow up under the same tactics off 3lb higher in the 1m4f handicap (3.50). That was his first start following a gelding procedure and there should be plenty more to come.

The unbeaten Timber Twelve appears to have entered handicaps off a workable mark for his turf debut and looks the way to go in the next (4.23).

Tribal Rhythm , who landed the 1m½f handicap (4.58) a year ago, looks the one to beat again after an unlucky second at Bath on his comeback. That run should have put him spot-on.

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Epsom Placepot perm

2.05

3 Runman

2.40

5 Rebel Rocker

6 Saxon Street

3.15

3 Aurel

4 Parlando

3.50

2 Topteam

4.23

1 Timber Twelve

4.58

8 Tribal Rhythm

1 x 2 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 1 = 4 lines

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