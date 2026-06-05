Epsom Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250,000 guaranteed pool on Derby day

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Never So Brave is the form horse in the first race (1.30) at Epsom on Derby day, but he's short enough for one who has a tendency to miss the break and will find this rapid 7f on the sharp side.

Preference for Placepot purposes is for Irish raider Alcantor , who probably needed his return last month and wasn't beaten far anyway, and Witness Stand , who acts so well on Goodwood's downhill track that you'd have to think he'll be all right here.

Sparks Fly is the one I like most in the second (2.05) but I'll add Pina Sonata , who looked a potential improved performer when scoring on her return at Kempton.

It won't be a great surprise if Jan Brueghel and Calandagan finish first and second in the Coronation Cup (2.40) again, but I'll just go with the former, whose chance will increase with every drop of rain.

Eclairage and Arklow Lad are my main two in the 'Dash' (3.15) but I'm going to throw just one in from a low draw in the shape of Democracy Dilemma just in case.

He's 3lb lower than when second in this two years ago and his latest effort, although still some way off his best, was a little more encouraging.

I'm playing it pretty safe with Benvenuto Cellini and Item in the Derby (4.00).

That leaves only the 1m2f handicap (4.40) and Allegresse is the main pick, while Hell Yeah He Did has plenty of form on an easy surface and may be an improved model on this return after being gelded.

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Epsom Placepot perm

1.30

1 Alcantor

8 Witness Stand

2.05

1 Sparks Fly

6 Pina Sonata

2.40

5 Jan Brueghel

3.15

1 Democracy Dilemma

5 Eclairage

14 Arklow Lad

4.00

7 Benvenuto Cellini

9 Item

4.40

1 Allegresse

7 Hell Yeah He Did

2 x 2 x 1 x 3 x 2 x 2 = 48 lines

Tote World Pool tip

By Paul Kealy

It's another World Pool day at Epsom and the obvious race in which to try for a Swinger is the 'Dash' (3.15).

Eclairage and Arklow Lad are my first two on the list, but they'll be joined by Stormy Impact and Lexington Blitz .

It's a case of putting all the eggs in one basket as far as the draw is concerned, but the more rain that falls the more likely the stands-side rail is going to be the place to be.

Stormy Impact was well beaten on her return at York last month and is going to need to step up on that in a big way.

However, she won the 3YO 'Dash' on this card a year ago and this will surely have been the plan this year. A 2lb drop for that return makes her just 2lb higher for that Epsom success and 1lb lower than for her last win.

There are no secrets with Lexington Blitz as he has already run two crackers this term, first when a close third to the well-handicapped Pilgrim at Musselburgh and then when winning with a ton in hand at Goodwood.

He was second in the 3YO 'Dash' to Stormy Impact last year and, while he's much higher in the weights now, he certainly deserves to be.

3.15 Epsom

3 Lexington Blitz

5 Eclairage

6 Stormy Impact

14 Arklow Lad

Six 1pt combination swingers

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Paul Kealy's play of the day at Epsom

Free horse racing tips for Saturday, June 6 at Epsom, Doncaster, Musselburgh and Chepstow

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Epsom

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