Doncaster Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

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The most exciting horse on the Doncaster card is probably the William Haggas-trained King Of Earth in the 7f novice (2.20).

He is entered in the Betfred 2,000 Guineas and looked a good prospect on his sole start as a two-year-old, so he can be relied upon for Placepot purposes in the second leg.

The other banker is recent Lingfield winner Morbeh in the 1m2f handicap for three-year-old (4.40). He's bred to be a lot better than his handicap mark and should enjoy any give under foot.

The other four races are big field handicaps that will need more than one in the perm. Having said that, Stanage was a comfortable winner of the 7f handicap (3.30) a year ago and can race off a 7lb lower mark. He goes in with another son of Kingman, Epictetus , who is fit from the all-weather and was a bit unlucky not to win at Chelmsford last time.

Golden Strike is another fit from the all-weather and he's going to be hard to keep out of the frame in the first division of that 7f handicap (2.55). There's no reason why he won't run up to scratch back on turf and he goes in the perm along with Jimmy Speaking , who's well treated on the pick of his form.

The opening race for amateur riders (1.47) might be the hardest race to get through, but Archie Watson and Brodie Hampson are always to be feared in this type of contest and they team up with the race-fit Alazwar . Rising Force , who was third in this race last year, should be included too.

Finally, it might be worth siding with a couple with recent runs to their name in the 1m2f handicap (4.05), with Harvey and Have Secret fitting the bill.

Doncaster Placepot perm

1.47

11 Rising Force

13 Alazwar

2.20

6 King Of Earth

2.55

6 Jimmy Speaking

13 Golden Strike

3.30

3 Epictetus

6 Stanage

4.05

5 Have Secret

9 Harvey

4.40

4 Morbeh

2 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 1 = 16 lines

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