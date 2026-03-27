Doncaster Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool

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The return of Flat turf racing in Britain means Placepot punters face a daily guess-up in pretty much every opening race for a month or two, starting with the Brocklesby (1.20) at Doncaster.

Amo Racing do like to hit the ground running, though, and they've had the favourite in each of the last four years, with two winners and a runner-up to show for it, so Blixen Force must be considered.

If Ralph Beckett has ever had a runner in this, it will have been a long while ago and his Dance A Jig , the first of ten foals out of Jeff Smith's excellent winner-producing mare Strictly Dancing (think Dancing Star and Foxtrot Lady) not to be trained by Andrew Balding, must have been showing a fair bit at home.

Given Montassib's poor form last season and the fact Spycatcher is under a 5lb penalty, I would put all of Jasour , My Mate Alfie and James's Delight ahead of them in the betting for the Cammidge (1.50), and they'll do for me.

I think Intrusively has a nice profile for the Spring Mile (2.25), while Principality is handicapped to go well on ground he likes, and Irish Lincoln fourth Far From Dandy has to be of some interest.

The Doncaster Mile (2.57) looks trappier than the five runners would suggest. I wouldn't particularly want to trust Docklands or Qirat despite their Group 1 wins and will instead go with Excellent Believe , a massive improver last season for a yard already going well, and Volterra , who could get the run of the race from the front.

Greek Order and Galeron are my two against the field in the Lincoln (3.32), but I'll add one of the jollies just in case, with Eternal Force's proven form on easy ground getting him the vote.

Valenday is my pick of the form horses in the final leg (4.05), but expensive Derby entry Super Crown has to be of interest on his debut for William Haggas.

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Doncaster Placepot perm

1.20

4 Blixen Force

7 Dance A Jig

1.50

6 James's Delight

7 Jasour

11 My Mate Alfie

2.25

2 Far From Dandy

4 Principality

10 Intrusively

2.57

2 Excellent Believe

5 Volterra

3.22

9 Eternal Force

11 Galeron

13 Greek Order

4.05

6 Super Crown

9 Valenday

2 x 3 x 3 x 2 x 3 x 2 = 216 lines

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