- More
Chester Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £100,000 guaranteed pool
Our tipster with his picks for the popular Tote bet
The Placepot has a guaranteed £100,000 pool at Chester on Wednesday and the opening Lily Agnes (1.30) is going to be all about speed and draw. Adonius (stall one) has both and can put his experience to good use. He has won two from two at Musselburgh and rates a banker, provided all eight line up.
The 7½f handicap (2.05) comes up next and an inside stall will again be the key. Course specialist Percy's Lad has got lucky in that regard and will surely make a bold bid from stall six, while it's also worth including my big-priced fancy City House from stall four.
I'm The One is going to be a warm order for the Cheshire Oaks (2.35), but it's worth taking her on. The Aidan O'Brien-trained pair, Amelia Earhart and Sugar Island, are the ones to concentrate on so include both and hope that the favourite isn't as good as many think she is.
One favourite who should be good enough is the O’Brien-trained Benvenuto Cellini in the Chester Vase (3.05). He is banker material with Water To Wine a non-runner.
In 6f handicap (3.40) Watcha Snoop goes in alongside my bigger-priced selection Star Material, while the 1m2½f maiden (4.10) could be between Arabian Desert and Tornado Tower. Include the unnamed favourite too as we can double lines if they are placed, but if not that will take out plenty of players and still give us a chance of getting through.
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day
Chester Placepot perm
1.30
1 Adonius
2.05
4 City House
12 Percy's Lad
2.35
1 Sugar Island
3 Amelia Earhart
3.05
1 Benvenuto Cellini
3.40
5 Watcha Snoop
7 Star Material
4.10
2 Arabian Desert
7 Tornado Tower
Unnamed favourite
1 x 2 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 3 = 24 lines
ADD GRAEME RODWAY'S SELECTIONS TO YOUR TOTE BETSLIP IN ONE CLICK
Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, May 6 at Chester, Kempton and Newton Abbot
Harry Wilson bagged 9-1, 15-2 and 4-1 winners last week - don't miss his tips for the opening day of Chester's May festival
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Chester
Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Sha Tin on Wednesday
Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inTote Betting
Last updated
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Fakenham Placepot tips: Marcus Buckland with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Newmarket Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £150,000 guaranteed pool
- Newmarket Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool
- Newmarket Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £75,000 guaranteed pool on Friday
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Fakenham Placepot tips: Marcus Buckland with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Newmarket Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £150,000 guaranteed pool
- Newmarket Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool
- Newmarket Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £75,000 guaranteed pool on Friday