Chester Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

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The Placepot has a guaranteed £100,000 pool at Chester on Wednesday and the opening Lily Agnes (1.30) is going to be all about speed and draw. Adonius (stall one) has both and can put his experience to good use. He has won two from two at Musselburgh and rates a banker, provided all eight line up.

The 7½f handicap (2.05) comes up next and an inside stall will again be the key. Course specialist Percy's Lad has got lucky in that regard and will surely make a bold bid from stall six, while it's also worth including my big-priced fancy City House from stall four.

I'm The One is going to be a warm order for the Cheshire Oaks (2.35), but it's worth taking her on. The Aidan O'Brien-trained pair, Amelia Earhart and Sugar Island , are the ones to concentrate on so include both and hope that the favourite isn't as good as many think she is.

One favourite who should be good enough is the O’Brien-trained Benvenuto Cellini in the Chester Vase (3.05). He is banker material with Water To Wine a non-runner.

In 6f handicap (3.40) Watcha Snoop goes in alongside my bigger-priced selection Star Material , while the 1m2½f maiden (4.10) could be between Arabian Desert and Tornado Tower . Include the unnamed favourite too as we can double lines if they are placed, but if not that will take out plenty of players and still give us a chance of getting through.

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Chester Placepot perm

1.30

1 Adonius

2.05

4 City House

12 Percy's Lad

2.35

1 Sugar Island

3 Amelia Earhart

3.05

1 Benvenuto Cellini

3.40

5 Watcha Snoop

7 Star Material

4.10

2 Arabian Desert

7 Tornado Tower

Unnamed favourite

1 x 2 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 3 = 24 lines

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