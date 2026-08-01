Chester Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' perm for the £75,000 guaranteed pool

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There is a decent Placepot pool on offer at Chester and Timber Twelve has every chance of getting us through the first leg (2.10).

He dominated from the front at Epsom last time and is well drawn to dictate again, while the other three-year-old, Level Look also merits inclusion. He shaped better than the result at Newmarket on his return.

The preciously bred Shakwaa showed enough to suggest he can races when third on his debut at Newbury and appeals most in the 6f two-year-old maiden (2.45).

My two against the field in the Queensferry Stakes (3.20) are Fitzella , who is a massive player on her Commonwealth Cup run two starts ago and Calico Blue , who is three from three around the Roodee.

Dance In The Storm would have had a squeak in the Stewards' Cup if she wasn't balloted out and the 7f handicap (3.52) has her name on it.

Alpha Capture can go well in the claimer (4.22). He wasn't beaten far when favourite for an 18-runner handicap at York last time despite failing to get a run.

The booking of top 7lb claimer is a plus for Secret Beach in the last (4.52) after his recent course-and-distance second.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £5 Get £20 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers online only. Register and bet a min £/€5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £/€10 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.Full T&Cs apply.

Chester Placepot perm

2.10

5 Timber Twelve

7 Level Look

2.45

2 Shakwaa

3.20

3 Calico Blue

8 Fitzella

3.52

5 Dance In The Storm

4.22

2 Alpha Capture

4.52

2 Secret Beach

2x1x2x1x1x1 = 4 lines

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Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Register and bet a min £5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £10 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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