Chester Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool on Thursday

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

If you're doing the Chester Placepot, you should note that almost half the horses who hit the first three in the opener (1.30) in the last ten years did so from stalls 1-3.

That's good enough for me, so I'm going with Ruby's Profit (stall 2) and Roman Dragon (3).

It would be nice to know if any of the unraced low-drawn runners in the second (2.05) have been for a barrier trial as that would increase confidence they can break quickly. The safe play, however, is probably with Caturra Lights , who sets the standard on his debut third, and Donegal Rose , seemingly Hugo Palmer's number one and who showed fair early speed on her debut.

It's Aidan O'Brien all the way in the class races, with Constitution River expected to improve markedly for the trip in the Dee (2.35) and Jan Brueghel the clear form pick in the Ormonde (3.05).

Jan Brueghel hasn't run since his close fourth in last year's King George (front three have won six Group 1s between them since), and he was beaten first time up last year, but that was over 1m2f, and this 1m5½f trip is more his bag.

Cool Molly and Monarch's Gold are my two outsiders for the next (3.40), but I'll add Andrew Balding's Factual from the head of the market as the trainer has such a good record in Chester handicaps.

In the final leg (4.10), Jupiter Ammon is race-fit, running well and has a decent draw, while the higher-berthed Celeborn was said to have done especially well from three to four by trainer George Boughey.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit and £/€10 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply.

Chester Placepot perm

1.30

3 Roman Dragon

11 Ruby's Profit

2.05

1 Caturra Lights

8 Donegal Rose

2.35

3 Constitution River

3.05

5 Jan Brueghel

3.40

6 Monarch's Gold

9 Factual

12 Cool Molly

4.10

1 Celeborn

14 Jupiter Ammon

2 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 2 = 24 lines

ADD PAUL KEALY'S SELECTIONS TO YOUR TOTE BETSLIP IN ONE CLICK

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.