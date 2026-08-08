Chepstow Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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Sundiata Keita ran a nice race on her second start for John and Rhys Flint last time and can go well in the opening 6f apprentice handicap (2.06).

In the same race, Olivia Haines has a good strike-rate and her booking to ride the well-handicapped Macarone, who is fresh from recording his best run since joining Grace Harris, is a positive.

Crystal Kraken ran a blinder on her handicap debut last month and takes the eye in the 5f nursery (2.41), while Defiant Dream is a player if she can recapture the level of her second start.

A reproduction of Global Success's recent fifth in a competitive Glorious Goodwood nursery might be good enough in the 6f fillies’ maiden (3.16).

Go Victor stormed back to form when winning in a good time at Pontefract a fortnight ago and remains well treated off a 3lb higher mark in the 6f handicap (3.51).

The two to appeal in the next (4.26) are three-time course-and-distance winner Ajrad and Desert Charm, who is one from one at this track.

There is precious little pace on in the concluding 1m2f handicap (5.01) and the unexposed Sergei Prokofiev filly Symphony’s Song may be best suited to a speed test.

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Chepstow Placepot perm

2.06

5 Sundiata Keita

8 Macarone

2.41

5 Crystal Kraken

6 Defiant Dream

3.16

2 Global Success

3.51

1 Go Victor

4.26

5 Desert Charm

9 Ajrad

5.01

3 Symphony’s Song

2 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 1 = 8 lines

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