Chepstow Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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Chepstow is the venue for the Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee, and the card opens (5.30) with a restricted maiden in which there is very little form to go on, none of it particularly good.

Ariane Sky will have benefitted from her initial experience, though, and she goes in alongside newcomer guesses Green Titan and Issy's Gift .

Only six go in the next (6.05), but course winner Em Four is easily the most appealing. He's weighted up to his best, but has been running to it pretty regularly.

Gordon Elliott has his first Flat runner at Chepstow in the third (6.40) in Boston Max , who will likely take all the beating assuming his win last time was due to being gelded and dropped in trip rather than running on the all-weather.

A much tougher handicap follows (7.10), with very few of the the contenders having run particularly well lately. The exceptions are arguably Romanovich and Dapper Gee Gee , so they're the two for me.

It's typically competitive low-quality stuff in the next (7.40) as well, where Dancing With Drums is preferred. He needs to prove he can do it on turf, but Adam Kirby has made an excellent start to his training career and he might just get more out of this one. Dragon God and Punchbowl Flyer look reasonable back-up in a tricky heat.

Elliott's Battle Of Maldon and George Boughey's Leonato would be my two against the field in the final leg (8.10).

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Chepstow Placepot perm

5.30

1 Green Titan

2 Issy's Gift

10 Ariane Sky

6.05

2 Em Four

6.40

3 Boston Max

7.10

5 Dapper Gee Gee

11 Romanovich

7.40

2 Punchbowl Flyer

3 Dancing With Drums

4 Dragon God

8.10

2 Battle Of Maldon

4 Leonato

3 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 3 x 2 = 36 lines

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