Cheltenham Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

Cheltenham opens with the Triumph Trial (12.10) in which the two heavily penalised runners dominate the market, with One Horse Town , a Grade 2 winner at the course last month, just preferred to Minella Study for Placepot purposes.

I'll definitely be adding Winston Junior , though, as he was much the best of these on the Flat and is worth another chance with Harry Cobden taking over.

In the next (12.40), runaway point-to-point winner The Jukebox Kid spent little time over hurdles (ran only twice) and was a commanding winner on his chase debut at Carlisle last month. Nearly everything he beat has won well since, and his pedigree suggests he'll be much better going up in trip, so he is banker material.

The third (1.15) needs more coverage. Theonewedreamof has improved since joining Dan Skelton and looks the one to beat from the head of the market, but outsiders Georgi Girl and Ostrava Du Berlais both have the form to run well so they're going in, too.

Jagwar is the one horse who could prove different class in the December Gold Cup (1.50), while Paddy Power Gold Cup runner-up Vincenzo never runs a bad race, so they look like the pair to concentrate on in the fourth leg.

The progressive David's Well should be a player from a low weight in the next (2.25), while I'm sure Gunsight Ridge is well over-priced after not staying the trip here last time.

That just leaves the Albert Bartlett trial (3.00), in which Conman John , being targeted at the festival by Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore, is expected to follow up his impressive October win on the course.

Cheltenham Placepot perm

12.10

2 One Horse Town

9 Winston Junior

12.40

1 The Jukebox Kid

1.15

2 Georgi Girl

8 Theonewedreamof

16 Ostrava Du Berlais

1.50

2 Jagwar

7 Vincenzo

2.25

2 Gunsight Ridge

5 David's Well

3.00

1 Conman John

2 x 1 x 3 x 2 x 2 x 1 = 24 lines

