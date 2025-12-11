Cheltenham Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

It's competitive at Cheltenham, where there is a guaranteed £100,000 in the pool for the Placepot.

Kingston Queen is preferred to Old Park Star from among the favourites in the first (12.05) as her bumper form was better and her maiden hurdle win has worked out well, with the second and third winning since.

Lisbane Park , seemingly well regarded by trainer Joe Tizzard, won well on his debut and is the back-up.

Nicky Henderson has won four of the last eight runnings of the novice chase (12.40), including with Jango Baie last year, so his Califet En Vol has to be of interest on his debut over fences. Sixmilebridge is penalised, but he sets a good standard.

French Emperor and Leloopa , both course winners already this season, look the ones to concentrate on in the third (1.15), and while Blaze The Way is the fancy in the next (1.50), it's very competitive and more are needed.

King Turgeon , who shaped well enough when sixth in the Grand Sefton on his first run after a wind operation, can go well in his bid to win this race again, while The Doyen Chief is progressive and should run well if getting away on terms this time.

Eldorado Allen is still well enough treated to be a factor in the veterans' chase (2.25) after winning one at the last meeting, while I wouldn't be at all surprised to see Can You Call , third behind him then, being one of the main dangers.

Busselton should go well on his favoured ground in the final leg (3.00), and you can never leave out Mister Coffey as he loves finishing second.

Cheltenham Placepot perm

12.05

2 Lisbane Park

9 Kingston Queen

12.40

1 Sixmilebridge

2 Califet En Vol

1.15

7 Leloopa

8 French Emperor

1.50

5 The Doyen Chief

6 King Turgeon

7 Blaze The Way

2.25

1 Eldorado Allen

9 Can You Call

3.00

3 Mister Coffey

6 Busselton

2 x 2 x 2 x 3 x 2 x 2 = 96 lines

