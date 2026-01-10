Chelmsford Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Tony Carroll is the man to follow on the all-weather and he has lots of chances on the Chelmsford card. Three On Thursday looks his best chance in the 1m2f handicap (2.42) but watch out for a good run from Correspondence on his debut for the yard in the 6f handicap (2.12). It would be a bit risky banking on Correspondence and so recent course-and-distance winner Em Four goes in the perm too.

Carroll has a couple of chances in the opening 5f handicap (1.42), but Sir Rodneyredblood was impressive here last time and his 4lb penalty is negated by the booking of a 5lb claimer. Sir Rodneyredblood's trainer John Jenkins has another good chance in the classified stakes (3.12) with Sunset In Paris , who was back to form last time. He should run well, although the recent Southwell winner Knight Of Magic is included as well.

The best race on the Chelmsford card is the Betfred Goals Galore Handicap (3.42) and the topweight Diamondonthehill is well drawn in stall one and can race off a lower mark than when winning at Lingfield last April. He goes in along with North View , who is making his debut for the in-form Stuart Williams team.

The final Placepot race (4.12), a 7f handicap, might be the hardest to crack, but Diligent Henry is pretty consistent on the all-weather and Strobelight showed improved form in blinkers last time.

Chelmsford Placepot perm

1.42

2 Sir Rodenyredblood

2.12

3 Em Four

8 Correspondence

2.42

4 Three On Thursday

3.12

1 Knight Of Magic

7 Sunset In Paris

3.42

1 Diamondonthehill

5 North View

4.12

5 Diligent Henry

6 Strobelight

1 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 16 lines

