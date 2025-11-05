Chelmsford Placepot picks: Graeme Rodway with his perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee moves on to Chelmsford on Thursday night and there are only two places on offer in the opening 1m2f nursery (4.45 ). Captain Cairney is one of the bets of the night and should be in the first two, but put him in alongside the unnamed favourite. If he goes off favourite then there is the potential to double our lines, but if something is gambled against him then we have that covered, too.

There are eight in the following 6f nursery (5.15 ) and this is a good opportunity for a banker, provided they all run. Ladiapur finished fourth over course and distance last time and shaped like she would improve for going handicapping and is the selection.

The mile novice (5.45 ) is an open race and Starlight Time sets a decent standard after finishing eighth of 26 in a valuable sales race at Newmarket last time. Timely Salute is also worth including at a bigger price.

War Chant has a chance on his debut for Edward Smyth-Osbourne in the mile handicap (6.15 ) and goes in alongside Pitney , while the following 7f novice (6.45 ) is tricky because only five are declared. Put Freddie's Star and Al Hofzan in and bid to find one of the two places.

The 6f handicap (7.15 ) is the last leg and it could be between course winners Bint Havana Gold and Giant , so include both.

Chelmsford Placepot perm

4.45

1 Captain Cairney

Unnamed favourite

5.15

3 Ladiapur

5.45

1 Starlight Time

11 Timely Salute

6.15

5 War Chant

9 Pitney

6.45

1 Al Hofzan

3 Freddie's Star

7.15

7 Giant

9 Bint Havana Gold

2 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 32 lines

