Carlisle Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Placepot at Carlisle commences with a 6f amateur jockeys' handicap (6.12) and any of them could win.

Preference is for Bay Breeze as he loves soft ground and his last victory came over course and distance, while Lumenbourg 's previous success came with ease in the surface and he also goes in the perm.

Rocky Steady Beat showed enough on his debut at York to suggest he'd be winning races for Karl Burke and appeals most in the 5f novice (6.42).

Glory Road , who shaped well on his comeback when third in a decent Newbury maiden, will be difficult to keep out of the places in the 1m1f novice (7.12).

The thriving Trilby is the obvious one in the feature 5f handicap (7.42), while it's easy to imagine Francisco's Piece going well with conditions in his favour.

The two that stand out in a trappy 1m3f handicap (8.12) are Naturalia , with form figures of 122 at this track, and Golspie , who has been running well off similar marks for the past three months.

The unexposed Hatamoto has looked a winner in waiting on both starts in handicaps and can break his duck in the final leg (8.42).

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Carlisle Placepot perm

6.12

1 Bay Breeze

3 Lumenbourg

6.42

5 Rock Steady Beat

7.12

5 Glory Road

7.42

2 Francisco's Piece

4 Trilby

8.12

5 Golspie

9 Naturalia

8.42

12 Hatamoto

2 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 1 = 8 lines

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