Carlisle Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £100k guaranteed pool

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There are plenty of tricky races for Placepotters to deal with at Carlisle, though I think we have a fair chance of getting through the first leg (1.30) with Opportunity and Castle Stuart .

The former is the obvious one after shaping better than the result at Ascot last time, while Castle Stuart is definitely better than his last two runs suggest.

The following sprint (2.00) is tough as well, but Wild Clary seems to be improving for Richard Hannon and ran very well on fast ground once last season, while Recency Bias has been in good form for Karl Burke and now goes back to turf under a 5lb claimer (Jack Nicholls) in startling form.

Washington Heights and Redorange would be my two against the field in the Achilles (2.33), while Estrange is the standout in the fillies' Group 3 (3.10) assuming the ground isn't too quick (has been well watered).

It will be three against the field in the big handicap (3.45), with Princling and Crest Of Fire looking obvious, and Blue Courvoisier having every chance of hitting the frame if not going too hard early.

In the final leg (4.20) Albaydaa has two solid runs to her name already this season and should be hard to keep out of the frame in what looks an ordinary race.

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Carlisle Placepot perm

1.30

6 Opportunity

10 Castle Stuart

2.00

7 Recency Bias

10 Wild Clary

2.33

1 Redorange

5 Washington Heights

3.10

4 Estrange

3.45

9 Princling

11 Crest Of Fire

14 Blue Courvoisier

4.20

7 Albaydaa

2 x 2 x 2 x 1 x 3 x1 = 24 lines

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