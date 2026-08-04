Brighton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Brighton on Wednesday and the opening 6f handicap (2.30) has only five runners and two places on offer.

Beach Partee is one of my three best bets of the day and goes in with Love Alive , the topweight and class of the field.

The mile classified stakes (3.00) is a good opportunity for a banker, provided at least eight run. The one to be on is River Wharfe for Tony Carroll, who targets this meeting.

The Brighton Mile (3.30) is the feature and the topweight Silca Bay is another banker. He has won two of his last three starts and has struck up a successful partnership with Oliver Carmichael, who is back on board and claims the full 7lb. That could be the key to success.

There are only two places on offer in the 1m2f handicap (4.00) and it is therefore worth including both Annexation and Beryl’s Girl , while the following 7f handicap (4.30) has attracted nine and it is worth banking on The Organiser , provided at least eight of them run.

The 5½f handicap (5.00) is the last leg and Secret Handsheikh has strong claims. However, it is another race in which only two places are available and it is also worth including Starsong .

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £5 Get £20 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers online only. Register and bet a min £/€5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £/€10 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.Full T&Cs apply.

Brighton Placepot perm

2.30

1 Love Alive

5 Beach Partee

3.00

5 River Wharfe

3.30

1 Silca Bay

4.00

1 Annexation

6 Beryl's Girl



4.30

2 The Organiser

5.00

3 Secret Handsheikh

5 Starsong



2 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 2 = 8 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow our advice

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Register and bet a min £5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £10 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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