Bath Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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The Bath Placepot pool is guaranteed for £50,000, and punters are advised to launch their perms by banking on Bohemian Breeze in leg one (2.00).

Twice a runner-up at the track last season, the Gary and Josh Moore-trained topweight looks a class above his rivals and will take plenty of beating. Conditions appear to be ideal for him.

Thapa Vc is better at trips shorter than 1m2f, but merits inclusion nonetheless in leg two (2.30). Party Island , who seems sure to give his running, should also be considered.

Punters have little form to guide them in leg three (3.00). The Richard Hannon-trained filly Leucothea is an obvious starting point, with Tom Dascombe’s Crown Of Ivy recommended as back-up in the absence of a mature betting market.

Solar Invincible , a course and distance winner this month, is unlikely to be far away at the finish in leg four (3.30). He is bred to be better than his current mark. Saucy Jane , a winner at Beverley last term on good to firm ground, provides insurance.

The Thames Boatman and So Smart may dominate leg five (4.00), while Tuesday’s Yarmouth second Candonomore seems sure to deliver another bold performance in leg six (4.30).

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Bath Placepot perm

2.00

1 Bohemian Breeze

2.30

3 Thapa Vc

5 Party Island

3.00

1 Crown Of Ivy

8 Leucothea

3.30

3 Saucy Jane

10 Solar Invincible

4.00

1 The Thames Boatman

6 So Smart

4.30

4 Candonomore

1 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 1 = 16 lines

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