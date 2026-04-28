Bath Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Bath on Wednesday and there are only six runners in the opening 5½f handicap (4.10), which means just two places are on offer. Silver Wraith is a course-and-distance winner and goes in alongside the well-handicapped Savannah Smiles.

It’s difficult to know what to make of the 5½f maiden (4.45) because there isn’t much form to go on. However, it’s between Lady Blanche and Dowman, and a banker is needed. The market may be able to guide us, so put in the unnamed favourite. It should be one of them.

Connie’s Rose and Rogue Bullet are the two worth including in the 5f handicap (5.20), another race with only two places available, while it’s the same in the following 1m2f handicap (5.50). That means two are needed again, so go with Eutropia and Whiteley Way .

The mile handicap (6.20) is another with only two places, so opt for Signcastle City and Darvel . Signcastle City was a course-and-distance winner on his sole start at this track.

Lady Lauren has a good chance in the last leg, the closing mile handicap (6.55). However, it’s another race in which only two places are available, so it’s also worth putting in Aplaceinthesun .

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Bath Placepot perm

4.10

2 Silver Wraith

5 Savannah Smiles

4.45

Unnamed favourite

5.20

1 Rogue Bullet

5 Connie's Rose

5.50

1 Eutropia

5 Whiteley Way

6.20

1 Darvel

2 Signcastle City

6.55

2 Aplaceinthesun

7 Lady Lauren

2 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 32 lines

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