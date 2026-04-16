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Ayr Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £75,000 guaranteed pool on day one of the Scottish Grand National meeting
Our tipster with his picks for the popular Tote bet
Castle Ivers is the main fancy for Ayr's opener (1.45), but there are obvious risks attached, so a couple more are needed in the first leg of the Placepot.
Magna Victor seemed to win with a fair bit in hand at Musselburgh last time, while The Gray Ghost has run with credit on every outing since his wind op and can do so again.
I like another top weight in Pleasington in the next (2.20), but you certainly can't rule out Marty McFly, who is on a real roll and may not have stopped winning yet.
Stuart Crawford has plenty of winners are Ayr and Green Angel is just about the form pick in the third (2.55), while Harry Cobden's 25 per cent strike-rate for David Pipe makes Penn Avenue of interest.
Hoe Joly Smoke is fancied to keep up Dan Skelton's impressive record in the feature (3.30), but Donnacha will be a tough nut to crack if he keeps running as well as he has been.
The fifth race (4.05) is wide open, especially with favourite Came From Nowhere's trainer, Jeremy Scott, without a winner since February.
Saracen Beau represents a far more in-form handler in Nicky Richards and won well last time, while Eagles Reprieve is yet to finish out of the first two and goes handicapping off a fair enough mark.
Woodland Park has run into some well handicapped horses this season and should go well in the final leg (4.43), while shaped well enough in a good race on his first run after a wind op last time and may appreciate this drop in class.
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Ayr Placepot perm
1.45
1 Castle Ivers
2 The Gray Ghost
5 Magna Victor
2.20
1 Pleasington
6 Marty McFly
2.55
3 Green Angel
8 Penn Avenue
3.30
4 Donnacha
7 Hoe Joly Smoke
4.05
7 Saracen Beau
11 Eagles Reprieve
4.43
1 Hidden History
2 Woodland Park
3 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 96 lines
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