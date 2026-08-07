Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

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With plenty of front-runners in the Shergar Cup opener (1.35) at Ascot, I'll be looking for the closers for Placepot selections, and Bolo Neighs is the most obvious choice given how well he runs the course.

Fahrenheit Seven can be a player if freshened up after a seven-week break and 5f here could really suit.

Shrimp Shady will be popular in the Stayers (2.10) and with good reason considering he's been in the first two on four of his last five outings, the exception being a creditable sixth in the 20-runner Northumberland Plate consolation.

Pole Star is starting to look well handicapped, but Hermetic, who finished ahead of Shrimp Shady at Newcastle, is preferred for back-up.

Fantasy Believer is strongly fancied to run well in the next (2.45), while it's hard to ignore the claims of Night Breeze , a course-and-distance winner who is consistent.

It's easy to see why Thunder Call is a strong favourite for the Sprint (3.20) as he was the only one of the first seven to get into it from off the pace when third in a heritage handicap at Newmarket's July meeting. This stiffer track is going to suit and, if Jerry Chau hasn't managed a winner by now on his first visit to ride in Britain, this could be the one.

Archers Bay is the main fancy in the (3.55), but the consistent Pierre Grosse has to be considered for Jessica Harrington, whose six Shergar Cup runners since 2022 have finished 121518.

The last leg (4.30) looks the trickiest. Last year's Hunt Cup second, Bullet Point , could easily bounce back in first-time cheekpieces after a break following some slightly below-par spring form, while Popmaster is another with decent track form, and in his case some useful recent form, too.

Ebt's Guard , better than the bare result in the Golden Mile at Goodwood last week, and another with tons of solid Ascot form, including a win in this event last year, is the third choice.

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Ascot Placepot perm

1.35

3 Fahrenheit Seven

9 Bolo Neighs

2.10

5 Shrimp Shady

10 Hermetic

2.45

4 Night Breeze

9 Fantasy Believer

3.20

9 Thunder Call

3.55

1 Archers Bay

5 Pierre Grosse

4.30

5 Ebt's Guard

7 Bullet Point

8 Popmaster

2x2x2x1x2x3=48 lines

World Pool: Exactas the play in Challenge

I used to think World Pool days attracted a lot of uninformed money, but punters who play into it from abroad, particularly Hong Kong, are a lot more sophisticated than that.

Whether that remains the case on a World Pool day when three Hong Kong-based riders are in action, including the legendary Vincent Ho, remains to be seen, though.

I'll pay to find out by picking a race for Exactas (Swingers make little appeal in small fields) in which all three are in action – and leaving them out of calculations.

My main fancy of the day is Fantasy Believer in the Challenge (2.45) given his excellent record under Saffie Osborne and solid recent form, and this could be a race for Team Great Britain and Ireland to dominate as both Night Breeze and Asgard's Captain have plenty to recommend them.

The former rarely runs a bad race and his Ascot record of 121 includes a win in this event last year, while Asgard's Captain wasn't beaten far in fifth then and then won a big York handicap straight afterwards. His latest run at Newmarket was solid enough, although he didn't appear to quite stay 1m6f then, so the drop in trip under Ryan Moore could be what he needs.

3x1pt exactas

2.45 Ascot

4 Night Breeze

6 Asgard's Captain

9 Fantasy Believer

Head to the Tote website to follow our advice

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