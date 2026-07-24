Ascot Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool on the King George card

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There's not a lot for Placepotters to go on in Ascot's opener (1.10), but it might still be worth banking on the jolly and moving on.

Never Enough has the best Racing Post Rating and Topspeed figure of those who have run and he's the only horse in the field with a big entry (Gimcrack).

Alta Regina and Dark Issue look the standouts in the next (1.45) based on Royal Ascot runs that are working out well, with the former just getting the nod.

Historically this is just as likely to go to a horse who didn't run at Ascot, though, so I'll add Glorious Game , who showed a really good attitude at Newmarket and will stay strongly.

Touleen should be very hard to beat in the third (2.20) provided she gets a clear run, but one non-runner would take us down to just two places, so I'll add Pina Sonata , who looked an improved filly on her reappearance and can be forgiven for her Epsom run in a bog.

I certainly wouldn't be going mad with a perm because even the 17-runner handicap (2.55) looks short on serious contenders. It won't surprise anyone should Extremely Zain turn out to be Group class, while Amazing Journey is 5lb well in and clearly improving fast.

I will take a chance on getting Calandagan out of the frame in the King George (3.35), though, as I reckon he'll have to be a fair bit better than his three 2026 runs to repeat last season's victory.

Masquerade Ball , beaten only a head by Calandagan when the French challenger last ran to his best, and Minnie Hauk , finally back over her right trip, are the obvious ones to me.

A competitive 1m4f handicap (4.10) closes out the bet. Masterinthewoods looks a big player from a decent draw in stall 12, while Primo Lara , recently bought by Jane Chapple-Hyam, is still well handicapped on old form after winning at Wolverhampton last time. The lightly raced Green Falcon could go well at a price on his first run since being gelded.

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Ascot Placepot perm

1.10

5 Never Enough

1.45

1 Alta Regina

4 Glorious Game

2.20

4 Pina Sonata

8 Touleen

2.55

9 Extremely Zain

17 Amazing Journey

3.35

4 Masquerade Ball

7 Minnie Hauk

4.10

2 Primo Lara

3 Masterinthewoods

12 Green Falcon

1 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 3 = 48 lines

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