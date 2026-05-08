Ascot Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100k guaranteed pool on Saturday

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If you're doing the Ascot Placepot, you have a seriously tricky juvenile race to start with (1.10 ).

Only one horse has form, and that shouldn't be good enough for an Ascot two-year-old race, while the John and Thady Gosden-trained Cuban Heels was cheaper as a two-year-old than a yearling, which isn't a good sign.

Guesswork is involved and, while the market may tell you more later, I'll be going with the very well-bred Alfred Wallace, Keep Kicking On and Victory Gold .

I'm quite keen on Deedaydiva in the following mile fillies' handicap (1.45 ) but I'll add Politely , who seems to be a big improver and has comfortably beaten a couple of short-priced favourites on her two runs this year.

Great Acclaim and Tribal Chief are my two in the Victoria Cup (2.20 ) but it needs more coverage than that. Witch Hunter is perfectly capable of running a big race off top weight, while Storm Free shaped well on his return last month.

It's banker time in the next (2.55 ), with Valedictory looking like he's crying out for 1m4f. If there's a Royal Ascot handicapper in here, it's him.

Only five go in the fifth (3.30 ) but you wouldn't want to rule out any of them. My two against the field are Waterford Castle and Sintra .

There's another competitive fillies' handicap to finish (4.05 ), although Naga is on a four-timer for the Gosdens and won in commanding fashion on her return, while Tryst was evens favourite against Politely last time and can improve for the extra yardage, being by Arc winner Sottsass.

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Ascot Placepot perm

1.10

1 Alfred Wallace

4 Keep Kicking On

10 Victory Gold

1.45

9 Deedaydiva

10 Politely

2.20

1 Witch Hunter

9 Great Acclaim

19 Tribal Chief

27 Storm Free

2.55

10 Valedictory

3.30

1 Waterford Castle

5 Sintra

4.05

1 Naga

5 Tryst

3 x 2 x 4 x 1 x 2 x 2 = 96 lines

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