Aintree Placepot tips: Paul Kealy with his selections on Grand National day

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Aintree's opening Grade 1 novice chase (12.45) looks far more open than the odds would suggest and I'm going to take a chance by leaving favourite Salvator Mundi out of the Placepot perm.

Both Kala Conti and the rapidly improving Mighty Bandit have comparable chase form in the book and they look like big dangers.

The following 3m handicap hurdle (1.20) is really tricky, so I'll go with four.

Good To Be Alive and Quantum Quest are the main bets, but I have to give serious consideration to the Olly Murphy first string Hold The Serve , while Get On George's second in the EBF Final is fair form and he handles better ground, too.

In the next (1.55), Bossman Jack would have finished closer in the Turners but for a mistake at the last and he should go close, while Scorpio Rising is at the top of his game and may be able to make a successful step up in grade.

Brave Fortune and Uncle Bert both appeal in an open handicap chase (2.30), but I'll add Cruz Control , who has won this for the last two years and is surprisingly only 1lb higher after just two runs since his 2025 success.

The Liverpool Hurdle (3.05) is trappy, but Strong Leader loves it here and can hit the frame for the fourth year in a row. Joining him in the perm is new kid on the block Jingko Blue , who ran away with the BetMGM Cup at Cheltenham and was strong at the end, giving encouragement he'll get the extra distance.

That just leaves the Grand National, in which I'll be hoping class performers Monty's Star , Oscars Brother and 2024 winner I Am Maximus will get at least one place between them.

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Aintree Placepot perm

12.45

4 Mighty Bandit

8 Kala Conti

1.20

13 Good To Be Alive

16 Get On George

17 Hold The Serve

19 Quantum Quest

1.55

2 Bossman Jack

9 Scorpio Rising

2.30

9 Cruz Control

11 Brave Fortune

12 Uncle Bert

3.05

8 Jingko Blue

9 Strong Leader

4.00

1 Am Maximus

9 Monty's Star

16 Oscars Brother

2 x 4 x 2 x 3 x 2 x 3 = 288 lines

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