Free horseracing tips for Wednesday May 27 at Beverley, Cartmel and Kempton

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Khaleejy (6.30 Kempton)

Produced a rapid finish to make a successful debut at Newcastle this month and might be underestimated for low-profile connections on his second start.

Graeme Rodway

Khaleejy 18:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kyle McHugh (7lb) Tnr: Ismail Mohammed

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Paddy Power and get £40 in free bets when you bet £5

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New Customer offer. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £40 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly

Handicappers' nap

Penny Arcade (2.15 Beverley)

The daughter of Ardad improved significantly on her debut when second at Thirsk last time. Should have too much speed for her opposition under Sam James.

Jonny Pearson

Penny Arcade 14:15 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: K R Burke

Eyecatcher

Penfolds Grange (5.25 Kempton)

Mark Pattinson's gelding has finished runner-up on his last two starts over this course and distance, travelling sweetly into contention both times. He's on a mark he can win off and it's just a question of timing his run perfectly.

Steffan Edwards

Penfolds Grange 17:25 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Alfie Redman (5lb) Tnr: Mark Pattinson

Speed figures

Mojo Ego (6.38 Cartmel)

Clocked his three best speed figures at Cartmel and, racing off a career-low mark, he should be in the shake-up.

Craig Thake

Mojo Ego 18:38 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Charlotte Jones Tnr: James Moffatt

Dark horse

Kit Gabriel (5.25 Kempton)

Course winner who has put in a decent set of performances recently, including when a good second over course and distance last time out. Could be in the mix once again now down in class.

Dominic Walton

Kit Gabriel 17:25 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Mason Paetel Tnr: Simon Pearce

Newmarket nap

Water To Wine (7.30 Kempton)

Missed Chester with a temperature but has worked nicely on the Al Bahathri of late ahead of a possible shot at Royal Ascot.

David Milnes

Water To Wine 19:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Signposts for Wednesday's racing

Read more:

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Kempton

Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Happy Valley on Wednesday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.