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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Wednesday May 27 at Beverley, Cartmel and Kempton

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The Punt nap

Khaleejy (6.30 Kempton)
Produced a rapid finish to make a successful debut at Newcastle this month and might be underestimated for low-profile connections on his second start.
Graeme Rodway

Silk
Khaleejy18:30 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kyle McHugh (7lb)Tnr: Ismail Mohammed

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Handicappers' nap

Penny Arcade  (2.15 Beverley)
The daughter of Ardad improved significantly on her debut when second at Thirsk last time. Should have too much speed for her opposition under Sam James.
Jonny Pearson

Silk
Penny Arcade14:15 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Sam James Tnr: K R Burke

Eyecatcher

Penfolds Grange (5.25 Kempton)
Mark Pattinson's gelding has finished runner-up on his last two starts over this course and distance, travelling sweetly into contention both times. He's on a mark he can win off and it's just a question of timing his run perfectly.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Penfolds Grange17:25 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Alfie Redman (5lb)Tnr: Mark Pattinson

Speed figures

Mojo Ego (6.38 Cartmel)
Clocked his three best speed figures at Cartmel and, racing off a career-low mark, he should be in the shake-up.
Craig Thake

Silk
Mojo Ego18:38 Cartmel
View Racecard
Jky: Charlotte Jones Tnr: James Moffatt

Dark horse

Kit Gabriel (5.25 Kempton)
Course winner who has put in a decent set of performances recently, including when a good second over course and distance last time out. Could be in the mix once again now down in class.
Dominic Walton 

Silk
Kit Gabriel17:25 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Mason Paetel Tnr: Simon Pearce

Newmarket nap

Water To Wine (7.30 Kempton)
Missed Chester with a temperature but has worked nicely on the Al Bahathri of late ahead of a possible shot at Royal Ascot.
David Milnes

Silk
Water To Wine19:30 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Signposts for Wednesday's racing

Read more:

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Kempton 

Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool 

Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Happy Valley on Wednesday 

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