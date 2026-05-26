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Free horseracing tips for Wednesday May 27 at Beverley, Cartmel and Kempton
The Punt nap
Khaleejy (6.30 Kempton)
Produced a rapid finish to make a successful debut at Newcastle this month and might be underestimated for low-profile connections on his second start.
Graeme Rodway
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Handicappers' nap
Penny Arcade (2.15 Beverley)
The daughter of Ardad improved significantly on her debut when second at Thirsk last time. Should have too much speed for her opposition under Sam James.
Jonny Pearson
Eyecatcher
Penfolds Grange (5.25 Kempton)
Mark Pattinson's gelding has finished runner-up on his last two starts over this course and distance, travelling sweetly into contention both times. He's on a mark he can win off and it's just a question of timing his run perfectly.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Mojo Ego (6.38 Cartmel)
Clocked his three best speed figures at Cartmel and, racing off a career-low mark, he should be in the shake-up.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Kit Gabriel (5.25 Kempton)
Course winner who has put in a decent set of performances recently, including when a good second over course and distance last time out. Could be in the mix once again now down in class.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
Water To Wine (7.30 Kempton)
Missed Chester with a temperature but has worked nicely on the Al Bahathri of late ahead of a possible shot at Royal Ascot.
David Milnes
Signposts for Wednesday's racing
Read more:
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Kempton
Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Happy Valley on Wednesday
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