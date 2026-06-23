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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, June 24 at Carlisle and Naas

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The Punt nap

Runswick (3.30 Carlisle)

Beaten just a short head at Chester last time after hanging right-handed in the straight, and should perform better now switched to a clockwise circuit.
Graeme Rodway 

Silk
Runswick15:30 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Ed Dunlop

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Handicappers' nap

Barley(3.30 Carlisle) 

Won this race off 5lb higher in 2024, and has twice finished runner-up over course and distance off marks in the high 70s. Has shaped better than the bare form the last twice and can take advantage of his reduced mark.
Paul Curtis 

Silk
Barley15:30 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Eyecatcher

Forlio(7.10 Naas) 

Paul Flynn's seven-year-old caught the eye running on well on his reappearance at Navan, but was then undone by a steady gallop at Roscommon afterwards. He again shaped with promise over hurdles last time, and while much will depend on him getting pace to run at, he has the ability if things drop right.
Steffan Edwards 

Silk
Forlio19:10 Naas
View Racecard
Jky: Sadhbh Tormey (7lb)Tnr: Paul W Flynn

Speed figures

Be Frank(4.35 Carlisle) 

Caught the eye on recent reappearance and should be competitive off this mark, especially if running to the figure he clocked at Haydock in September.
Craig Thake 

Silk
Be Frank16:35 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Ian Williams

Dark horse

La Fogata(6.40 Naas) 

Finished a close second over course and distance on her penultimate run and could be open to further improvement on only her third start for Donnacha O'Brien.
Sam Hardy 

Silk
La Fogata18:40 Naas
View Racecard
Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

Newmarket nap

Louis The Fifth(2.00 Carlisle) 

Michael Bell's breeze-up purchase has been showing up well in his work on the peat moss gallop and can make the long trek pay off.
David Milnes

Silk
Louis The Fifth14:00 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Michael Bell

Read more tipping here:

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Carlisle  

Carlisle Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool  

Graeme Rodway reckons 'connections mean business' with one of his best bets at Carlisle  

'He comes to life in the summer' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Naas on Wednesday  

Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Happy Valley on Wednesday  

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