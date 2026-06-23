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Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, June 24 at Carlisle and Naas
The Punt nap
Runswick (3.30 Carlisle)
Beaten just a short head at Chester last time after hanging right-handed in the straight, and should perform better now switched to a clockwise circuit.
Graeme Rodway
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Handicappers' nap
Barley(3.30 Carlisle)
Won this race off 5lb higher in 2024, and has twice finished runner-up over course and distance off marks in the high 70s. Has shaped better than the bare form the last twice and can take advantage of his reduced mark.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Forlio(7.10 Naas)
Paul Flynn's seven-year-old caught the eye running on well on his reappearance at Navan, but was then undone by a steady gallop at Roscommon afterwards. He again shaped with promise over hurdles last time, and while much will depend on him getting pace to run at, he has the ability if things drop right.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Be Frank(4.35 Carlisle)
Caught the eye on recent reappearance and should be competitive off this mark, especially if running to the figure he clocked at Haydock in September.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
La Fogata(6.40 Naas)
Finished a close second over course and distance on her penultimate run and could be open to further improvement on only her third start for Donnacha O'Brien.
Sam Hardy
Newmarket nap
Louis The Fifth(2.00 Carlisle)
Michael Bell's breeze-up purchase has been showing up well in his work on the peat moss gallop and can make the long trek pay off.
David Milnes
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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