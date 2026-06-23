Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, June 24 at Carlisle and Naas

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Runswick (3.30 Carlisle)

Beaten just a short head at Chester last time after hanging right-handed in the straight, and should perform better now switched to a clockwise circuit.

Graeme Rodway

Runswick 15:30 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Paddy Power and get £40 in free bets when you bet £5

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New Customer offer. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £40 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly

Handicappers' nap

Barley (3.30 Carlisle)

Won this race off 5lb higher in 2024, and has twice finished runner-up over course and distance off marks in the high 70s. Has shaped better than the bare form the last twice and can take advantage of his reduced mark.

Paul Curtis

Barley 15:30 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Eyecatcher

Forlio (7.10 Naas)

Paul Flynn's seven-year-old caught the eye running on well on his reappearance at Navan, but was then undone by a steady gallop at Roscommon afterwards. He again shaped with promise over hurdles last time, and while much will depend on him getting pace to run at, he has the ability if things drop right.

Steffan Edwards

Forlio 19:10 Naas View Racecard Jky: Sadhbh Tormey (7lb) Tnr: Paul W Flynn

Speed figures

Be Frank (4.35 Carlisle)

Caught the eye on recent reappearance and should be competitive off this mark, especially if running to the figure he clocked at Haydock in September.

Craig Thake

Be Frank 16:35 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Ian Williams

Dark horse

La Fogata (6.40 Naas)

Finished a close second over course and distance on her penultimate run and could be open to further improvement on only her third start for Donnacha O'Brien.

Sam Hardy

La Fogata 18:40 Naas View Racecard Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

Newmarket nap

Louis The Fifth (2.00 Carlisle)

Michael Bell's breeze-up purchase has been showing up well in his work on the peat moss gallop and can make the long trek pay off.

David Milnes

Louis The Fifth 14:00 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Michael Bell

Read more tipping here:

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Carlisle

Carlisle Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Graeme Rodway reckons 'connections mean business' with one of his best bets at Carlisle

'He comes to life in the summer' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Naas on Wednesday

Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with his fancies for Happy Valley on Wednesday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.