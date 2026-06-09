Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, June 10 at Yarmouth and Kempton

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The Punt nap

Big Harry (7.40 Kempton )

Has progressed nicely for William Stone since finishing third in a good race won by 1,000 Guineas third Venetian Lace, easily accounting for a subsequent winner on his last start. Looks to have handicapping scope from a mark of 79 and will have no problem returning to the all-weather.

Harry Wilson

Big Harry 19:40 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: William Stone

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Handicappers' nap

Desert Charm (5.20 Yarmouth )

Travelled well before running out a ready winner of this race last year. Has yet to confirm that form, but she shaped well on her reappearance last month and a return to this scenario can see her land a repeat success.

Paul Curtis

Desert Charm 17:20 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Mike Murphy

Eyecatcher

Golden Muse (8.10 Kempton )

Marco Botti’s filly got off to a messy start last time, after which she had to race wide to secure the lead. That effort is worth upgrading and she could be a handicapper to follow.

Richard Russell

Golden Muse 20:10 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Marco Botti

Speed figures

Where's Freddy (4.50 Yarmouth )

Scored on his second outing last season in a good time at Newmarket, but struggled off higher ratings thereafter. Back down to that same winning mark here.

Craig Thake

Where's Freddy 16:50 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Stuart Williams

Dark horse

Bold Suitor (6.40 Kempton )

Arrives here in good form having scored at Lingfield last time out. He's just 2lb higher for that performance and the step back up to a mile should pose no issues for this former course-and-distance winner.

George Bonds

Bold Suitor 18:40 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Georgia Dobie Tnr: Craig Benton

Newmarket nap

Rockafeller Skank (5.20 Yarmouth )

Has worked better than his lowly mark of 25 on the watered gallop of late and is expected to make a winning reappearance for Richard Spencer.

David Milnes

Rockafeller Skank 17:20 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: Richard Spencer

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

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