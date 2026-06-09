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Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, June 10 at Yarmouth and Kempton
The Punt nap
Has progressed nicely for William Stone since finishing third in a good race won by 1,000 Guineas third Venetian Lace, easily accounting for a subsequent winner on his last start. Looks to have handicapping scope from a mark of 79 and will have no problem returning to the all-weather.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Travelled well before running out a ready winner of this race last year. Has yet to confirm that form, but she shaped well on her reappearance last month and a return to this scenario can see her land a repeat success.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Marco Botti’s filly got off to a messy start last time, after which she had to race wide to secure the lead. That effort is worth upgrading and she could be a handicapper to follow.
Richard Russell
Speed figures
Where's Freddy (4.50 Yarmouth)
Scored on his second outing last season in a good time at Newmarket, but struggled off higher ratings thereafter. Back down to that same winning mark here.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Arrives here in good form having scored at Lingfield last time out. He's just 2lb higher for that performance and the step back up to a mile should pose no issues for this former course-and-distance winner.
George Bonds
Newmarket nap
Rockafeller Skank(5.20 Yarmouth)
Has worked better than his lowly mark of 25 on the watered gallop of late and is expected to make a winning reappearance for Richard Spencer.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
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