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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, June 10 at Yarmouth and Kempton

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The Punt nap

Big Harry (7.40 Kempton)

Has progressed nicely for William Stone since finishing third in a good race won by 1,000 Guineas third Venetian Lace, easily accounting for a subsequent winner on his last start. Looks to have handicapping scope from a mark of 79 and will have no problem returning to the all-weather.
Harry Wilson 

Silk
Big Harry19:40 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: William Stone

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Handicappers' nap

Desert Charm(5.20 Yarmouth

Travelled well before running out a ready winner of this race last year. Has yet to confirm that form, but she shaped well on her reappearance last month and a return to this scenario can see her land a repeat success.
Paul Curtis 

Silk
Desert Charm17:20 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Mike Murphy

Eyecatcher

Golden Muse(8.10 Kempton

Marco Botti’s filly got off to a messy start last time, after which she had to race wide to secure the lead. That effort is worth upgrading and she could be a handicapper to follow.
Richard Russell 

Silk
Golden Muse20:10 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Marco Botti

Speed figures

Where's Freddy (4.50 Yarmouth

Scored on his second outing last season in a good time at Newmarket, but struggled off higher ratings thereafter. Back down to that same winning mark here.
Craig Thake 

Silk
Where's Freddy16:50 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Stuart Williams

Dark horse

Bold Suitor(6.40 Kempton

Arrives here in good form having scored at Lingfield last time out. He's just 2lb higher for that performance and the step back up to a mile should pose no issues for this former course-and-distance winner.
George Bonds

Silk
Bold Suitor18:40 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Georgia Dobie Tnr: Craig Benton

Newmarket nap

Rockafeller Skank(5.20 Yarmouth

Has worked better than his lowly mark of 25 on the watered gallop of late and is expected to make a winning reappearance for Richard Spencer.
David Milnes 

Silk
Rockafeller Skank17:20 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: George Wood Tnr: Richard Spencer

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing 

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