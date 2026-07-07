Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, July 8 at Catterick, Kempton and Yarmouth

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The Punt nap

Spirit Lead Me (8.55 Kempton)

Has rather uninspiring form figures this year but has come down to a workable mark and drops into Class 6 company for the first time since his last win. This course-and-distance winner is expected to bounce back, and Donagh Murphy's 7lb claim is a bonus.

Harry Wilson

Spirit Lead Me 20:55 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Donagh Murphy (7lb) Tnr: Richard Hughes

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Handicappers' nap

Velvet Rhythm (4.30 Catterick)

Showed improved form for more patient tactics when landing a second course-and-distance win on her latest start. Her fast finish on that occasion suggests she had more in hand than the 4lb the handicapper raised her.

Paul Curtis

Velvet Rhythm 16:30 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Eyecatcher

Dream Vega (3.15 Yarmouth)

Ed Walker's filly is bred to be smart and should be capable of reversing the form with her recent Doncaster conqueror Raneem on 7lb better terms.

Marcus Buckland

Dream Vega 15:15 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

Speed figures

Waterford Castle (3.45 Yarmouth)

He's been unfortunate not to get his head in front this season with a string of second-place finishes before a respectable run at Royal Ascot last time out. He's clocked consistent speed figures in those runs, and a step down in both class and distance can see him perform well.

George Bonds

Waterford Castle 15:45 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Dark horse

Caprelo (7.13 Kempton)



Two-time course-and-distance winner who disappointed last time out on the turf at Goodwood, however, ran a decent second here on penultimate start. Shouldn't be too far away back on preferred surface.

Dominic Walton

Caprelo 19:13 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Hughie Morrison

Newmarket nap

Starlight Lass (3.15 Yarmouth)

John and Thady Gosden's filly won well on her second start at Newmarket and can follow up after some smart work on the Al Bahathri.

David Milnes

Starlight Lass 15:15 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

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