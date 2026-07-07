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Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, July 8 at Catterick, Kempton and Yarmouth
The Punt nap
Spirit Lead Me (8.55 Kempton)
Has rather uninspiring form figures this year but has come down to a workable mark and drops into Class 6 company for the first time since his last win. This course-and-distance winner is expected to bounce back, and Donagh Murphy's 7lb claim is a bonus.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Velvet Rhythm (4.30 Catterick)
Showed improved form for more patient tactics when landing a second course-and-distance win on her latest start. Her fast finish on that occasion suggests she had more in hand than the 4lb the handicapper raised her.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Dream Vega (3.15 Yarmouth)
Ed Walker's filly is bred to be smart and should be capable of reversing the form with her recent Doncaster conqueror Raneem on 7lb better terms.
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Waterford Castle (3.45 Yarmouth)
He's been unfortunate not to get his head in front this season with a string of second-place finishes before a respectable run at Royal Ascot last time out. He's clocked consistent speed figures in those runs, and a step down in both class and distance can see him perform well.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Caprelo (7.13 Kempton)
Two-time course-and-distance winner who disappointed last time out on the turf at Goodwood, however, ran a decent second here on penultimate start. Shouldn't be too far away back on preferred surface.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
Starlight Lass (3.15 Yarmouth)
John and Thady Gosden's filly won well on her second start at Newmarket and can follow up after some smart work on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes
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