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Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, July 29 at Galway and Goodwood
The Punt nap
Calling A Star (5.00 Goodwood)
Should appreciate the drop back to 6f having led for a long way before being overhauled in a 7f handicap at Newmarket last time. That form is working out, with the third, sixth and seventh all winning since, and she looks well treated off the same mark.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Oliver Show (5.40 Goodwood)
Well treated on his best form, and shaped with a bit of promise when fourth over course and distance on his latest start. Cheekpieces go back on and Billy Loughnane is back on board for the first time this year.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Infraad (1.50 Goodwood)
The William Haggas-trained colt did well to finish third on his handicap debut at Chester, having blown the start and been stuck in traffic. He's likely better than his current mark.
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Wild Blossom (2.25 Goodwood)
Was slightly disappointing in the Queen Mary but still clocked a good time in what was the strongest juvenile race on the clock all week. Can make the most of the drop in class.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Nouvotic (6.40 Galway)
Fairly consistent performer who landed a Grade 3 handicap at the Punchestown Festival in April. Ran a decent second last time out at Wexford earlier this month. Can be competitive once again.
Dominic Walton
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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- Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, July 28 at Goodwood and Galway
- Free horse racing tips for Monday, July 27 at Ripon, Southwell and Windsor
- Free horse racing tips for Sunday, July 26 at at Pontefract and Uttoxeter
- Free horse racing tips for Saturday, July 25 at Ascot, York and Newcastle
- Free horse racing tips for Friday, July 24 at Ascot, Chepstow, Thirsk and Sandown
- Kwiff Glorious Goodwood free bets: get up to £40 for new customers
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