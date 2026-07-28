Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, July 29 at Galway and Goodwood

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The Punt nap

Calling A Star (5.00 Goodwood)



Should appreciate the drop back to 6f having led for a long way before being overhauled in a 7f handicap at Newmarket last time. That form is working out, with the third, sixth and seventh all winning since, and she looks well treated off the same mark.

Harry Wilson

Calling A Star 17:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Richard Hughes

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Handicappers' nap

Oliver Show (5.40 Goodwood)



Well treated on his best form, and shaped with a bit of promise when fourth over course and distance on his latest start. Cheekpieces go back on and Billy Loughnane is back on board for the first time this year.

Paul Curtis

Oliver Show 17:40 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Eyecatcher

Infraad (1.50 Goodwood)

The William Haggas-trained colt did well to finish third on his handicap debut at Chester, having blown the start and been stuck in traffic. He's likely better than his current mark.

Marcus Buckland

Infraad 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Speed figures

Wild Blossom (2.25 Goodwood)

Was slightly disappointing in the Queen Mary but still clocked a good time in what was the strongest juvenile race on the clock all week. Can make the most of the drop in class.

Craig Thake

Wild Blossom 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

Dark horse

Nouvotic (6.40 Galway)

Fairly consistent performer who landed a Grade 3 handicap at the Punchestown Festival in April. Ran a decent second last time out at Wexford earlier this month. Can be competitive once again.

Dominic Walton

Nouvotic 18:40 Galway View Racecard Jky: Mike O'Connor Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

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