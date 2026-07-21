Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, July 22 at Catterick, Lingfield and Leicester

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Handicappers' nap

Miss Moneypit (7.10 Lingfield)

Comes back to 5f after not seeing out 6f last time. Has ample early speed for Lingfield and Oisin Murphy is on board for the first time, adding to the appeal.

Ainsley Scorah

Miss Moneypit 19:10 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Rod Millman

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The Punt nap

Patontheback (3.10 Catterick)

Shaped well on his return over course and distance in May and is better than he's shown in two starts since. Return of Rowan Scott, who has been on board for three of his last four wins, for the first time this year is a positive sign and this race could well be run to suit.

Harry Wilson

Patontheback 15:10 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Gemma Tutty

Eyecatcher

Hachiman (7.50 Leicester)

Ruth Carr's gelding shaped well when a never-nearer third over course and distance last time, having dropped into 0-55 for the first time.

Marcus Buckland

Hachiman 19:50 Leicester View Racecard Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Ruth Carr

Speed figures

Hamdani Mokhater (2.37 Catterick)



Took a step in the right direction last time when runner-up on his nursery debut. Clocked a good speed figure and can go well again off the same mark.

George Bonds

Hamdani Mokhater 14:37 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: James Horton

Dark horse

Sayidah Aleen (8.10 Lingfield)

Ran poorly last time over 6f at Leicester but was a good third over 7½f here before that. Could be interesting now back up in trip.

Dominic Walton

Sayidah Aleen 20:10 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Marco Botti

Newmarket nap

Afraj (8.20 Leicester)

John and Thady Gosden's filly has worked well on the Al Bahathri of late and could be well handicapped.

David Milnes

Afraj 20:20 Leicester View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

Read more tipping here...

Harry Wilson's play of the day at Worcester

Lingfield Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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