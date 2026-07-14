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Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, July 15 at Bath, Catterick, Uttoxeter and Yarmouth
The Punt nap
Hello Cello (4.48 Uttoxeter)
Bred to appreciate this longer trip and has shaped well on her last two starts over shorter distances. There should be more to come from this class-dropping topweight.
Graeme Rodway
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Handicappers' nap
Lady Dublin (Catterick 3.10)
Finished a good sixth in a York seller that has produced three subsequent winners. Didn’t see out 7f at Musselburgh last time when sent off the well-backed favourite, but she can get off the mark back at 6f.
Ainsley Scorah
Speed figures
Spaceage Love Song (7.10 Yarmouth)
Outran his odds on his seasonal reappearance when finishing second at this course last time out. He clocked a good speed figure that day and should improve with that run under his belt.
George Bonds
Eyecatcher
Up The Agenda (6.40 Yarmouth)
Was keeping on at the finish over 6f at Windsor on his return from a break, and last time out he was scuppered by a wide trip. He won the last time he ran over 7f, and the booking of Oisin Murphy catches the eye.
Steffan Edwards
Dark horse
Man Is King (4.31 Bath)
A three-time course winner this season, he has run poorly on his last three runs; however, a return to this venue and an easing in the weights could spark a revival.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
Campeona (4.01 Bath)
Ran into a decent type when second here last month and fancied to go one better over a trip that should suit.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
Lingfield Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Uttoxeter
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