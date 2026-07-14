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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, July 15 at Bath, Catterick, Uttoxeter and Yarmouth

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The Punt nap

Hello Cello (4.48 Uttoxeter) 

Bred to appreciate this longer trip and has shaped well on her last two starts over shorter distances. There should be more to come from this class-dropping topweight.
Graeme Rodway

Silk
Hello Cello16:48 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Ciaran O'Shea (7lb)Tnr: Harry Fry

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Handicappers' nap

Lady Dublin (Catterick 3.10)

Finished a good sixth in a York seller that has produced three subsequent winners. Didn’t see out 7f at Musselburgh last time when sent off the well-backed favourite, but she can get off the mark back at 6f.
Ainsley Scorah

Silk
Lady Dublin15:10 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Russell Tnr: Ollie Pears

Speed figures

Spaceage Love Song (7.10 Yarmouth)

Outran his odds on his seasonal reappearance when finishing second at this course last time out. He clocked a good speed figure that day and should improve with that run under his belt.
George Bonds

Silk
Spaceage Love Song19:10 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Michael Bell

Eyecatcher

Up The Agenda (6.40 Yarmouth)

Was keeping on at the finish over 6f at Windsor on his return from a break, and last time out he was scuppered by a wide trip. He won the last time he ran over 7f, and the booking of Oisin Murphy catches the eye.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Up The Agenda18:40 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Jack Morland

Dark horse

Man Is King (4.31 Bath)

A three-time course winner this season, he has run poorly on his last three runs; however, a return to this venue and an easing in the weights could spark a revival.
Dominic Walton

Silk
Man Is King16:31 Bath
View Racecard
Jky: Josephine Gordon Tnr: David Flood

Newmarket nap

Campeona (4.01 Bath) 

Ran into a decent type when second here last month and fancied to go one better over a trip that should suit.
David Milnes

Silk
Campeona16:01 Bath
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Lingfield Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool 

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Uttoxeter 

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