Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, July 1 at Thirsk and Bath

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The Punt nap

Tattie Bogle (4.40 Thirsk)

Impressive winner at Beverley last week and well capable of defying a 5lb penalty, provided he turns up in the same form just eight days later.

Graeme Rodway

Tattie Bogle 16:40 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Charlie Johnston

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Handicappers' nap

Indian Run (4.10 Thirsk)

Returned to form when second at Windsor last time. Fifth and seventh are the only two to come out of the race since, both franking the form. His back-form far exceeds the necessary level to win a race like this.

Ainsley Scorah

Indian Run 16:10 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Ryan Sexton Tnr: Julie Camacho

Eyecatcher

Steel Raven (2.08 Thirsk)

Adrian Keatley’s gelding ran with plenty of promise on his debut at Carlisle, a race which has since already produced one winner. The son of Supremacy is expected to take a step forward.

David Toft

Steel Raven 14:08 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Mikey Sheehy Tnr: Adrian Paul Keatley

Speed figures

Farandaway (4.40 Thirsk)

He secured his much-awaited first win on his penultimate start and followed that up with a good second at Southwell last time. Clocked some good speed figures in those two runs and should continue his good form off an unchanged mark.

George Bonds

Farandaway 16:40 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Oliver Stammers Tnr: Grant Tuer

Dark horse

Barak Warrior (8.53 Bath)

Well beaten in all three starts at big prices. Gelded since and steps up in trip on his handicap debut. No surprise if he leaves initial efforts well behind.

Tom Gibbings

Barak Warrior 20:53 Bath View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: James Keane

Newmarket nap

Barak Warrior (8.53 Bath)

James Keane's chestnut could be well treated on his first handicap start and has worked nicely on the Al Bahathri of late.

David Milnes

Barak Warrior 20:53 Bath View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: James Keane

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