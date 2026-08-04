Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, August 5 at Brighton, Kempton and Pontefract

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The Punt nap

Anificas Beauty (2.45 Pontefract)

Course winner who has already scored twice this season and shaped well when fifth at Redcar last time after helping to force a good pace.

Graeme Rodway

Anificas Beauty 14:45 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Miss Lauren Sanders (7lb) Tnr: Peter Winks

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Handicappers' nap

Betweenthesticks (4.15 Pontefract)

Back down to his last winning mark after a fair third here last time out, where the race wasn’t run to suit, and Ruth Carr has had four winners at the course this season.

Ainsley Scorah

Betweenthesticks 16:15 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Ruth Carr

Eyecatcher

Black Chiffon (6.50 Kempton)

Andrew Balding's filly was notably green and edgy during the preliminaries when winning on her debut at Salisbury in October. She could take a big step forward with that experience behind her.

Marcus Buckland

Black Chiffon 18:50 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Speed figures

Havana Mojito (4.30 Brighton)

Unlucky to finish runner-up in his last four starts, but consistently clocks good speed figures at Brighton. With two victories over course and distance, he can be competitive again.

George Bonds

Havana Mojito 16:30 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Ashley Lewis (3lb) Tnr: John Gallagher

Dark horse

Riffa Spirit (4.15 Pontefract)

Returned to form when finishing three lengths behind in sixth at Chester, has slipped to a dangerous mark of 66 and looks the type to improve.

Liam Watson

Riffa Spirit 16:15 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Zak Wheatley Tnr: Declan Carroll

Newmarket

Bugzy (3.15 Pontefract)

Has had plenty of experience of turf on the watered gallop of late and is fancied to strike first time for Tom Clover.

David Milnes

Bugzy 15:15 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Tom Clover

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

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