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Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, August 5 at Brighton, Kempton and Pontefract
The Punt nap
Anificas Beauty (2.45 Pontefract)
Course winner who has already scored twice this season and shaped well when fifth at Redcar last time after helping to force a good pace.
Graeme Rodway
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Handicappers' nap
Betweenthesticks (4.15 Pontefract)
Back down to his last winning mark after a fair third here last time out, where the race wasn’t run to suit, and Ruth Carr has had four winners at the course this season.
Ainsley Scorah
Eyecatcher
Black Chiffon (6.50 Kempton)
Andrew Balding's filly was notably green and edgy during the preliminaries when winning on her debut at Salisbury in October. She could take a big step forward with that experience behind her.
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Havana Mojito (4.30 Brighton)
Unlucky to finish runner-up in his last four starts, but consistently clocks good speed figures at Brighton. With two victories over course and distance, he can be competitive again.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Riffa Spirit (4.15 Pontefract)
Returned to form when finishing three lengths behind in sixth at Chester, has slipped to a dangerous mark of 66 and looks the type to improve.
Liam Watson
Newmarket
Bugzy (3.15 Pontefract)
Has had plenty of experience of turf on the watered gallop of late and is fancied to strike first time for Tom Clover.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
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