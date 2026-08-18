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Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, August 19 at Kempton and York
The Punt nap
Poatan 4.45 York
Eye-catching third in Listed company at Sandown last time and looks capable of taking advantage of a mark of 99 on his handicap debut.
Graeme Rodway
Handicappers' nap
Lake Como (7.30 Kempton)
Highly progressive on the all-weather last year and looked better than ever on his return in March when outrunning his odds in a strong conditions race over this course and distance. Gelded since disappointing on soft ground on Derby day, he looks interesting back on an artificial surface in first-time cheekpieces.
Paul Curtis
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Eyecatcher
Kirchner (4.10 York)
James Owen's four-year-old is an unexposed, improving stayer whose best days are in front of him. He won well at Ascot last time and a 6lb rise may not be enough to stop him following up.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Gold Star Hero (1.50 York)
After a disappointing run in the Stewards' Cup, he bounced back by finishing second at Ascot last time. Clocked a good speed figure returning to 5f that day and can go well off the same mark.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Air Force One (1.50 York)
Consistent performer this season who has been placed in the last two starts, including here over 6f. Third in this race last year and holds strong claims back at this trip.
Rob Sutton
Newmarket nap
Ombudsman (3.35 York)
Couldn't be in better shape for his bid to win back-to-back runnings of the feature, including when shining in a racecourse gallop on the July course.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
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