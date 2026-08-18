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Tipping

Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, August 19 at Kempton and York

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The Punt nap

Poatan 4.45 York

Eye-catching third in Listed company at Sandown last time and looks capable of taking advantage of a mark of 99 on his handicap debut.
Graeme Rodway

Silk
Poatan16:45 York
View Racecard
Jky: David Egan Tnr: George Scott

Handicappers' nap 

Lake Como (7.30 Kempton)

Highly progressive on the all-weather last year and looked better than ever on his return in March when outrunning his odds in a strong conditions race over this course and distance. Gelded since disappointing on soft ground on Derby day, he looks interesting back on an artificial surface in first-time cheekpieces.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Lake Como19:30 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

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Eyecatcher

Kirchner (4.10 York)

James Owen's four-year-old is an unexposed, improving stayer whose best days are in front of him. He won well at Ascot last time and a 6lb rise may not be enough to stop him following up.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Kirchner16:10 York
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: James Owen

Speed figures 

Gold Star Hero (1.50 York)

After a disappointing run in the Stewards' Cup, he bounced back by finishing second at Ascot last time. Clocked a good speed figure returning to 5f that day and can go well off the same mark.
George Bonds

Silk
Gold Star Hero13:50 York
View Racecard
Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Michael Bell

Dark horse

Air Force One (1.50 York)

Consistent performer this season who has been placed in the last two starts, including here over 6f. Third in this race last year and holds strong claims back at this trip.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Air Force One13:50 York
View Racecard
Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Geoff Oldroyd

Newmarket nap

Ombudsman (3.35 York)
Couldn't be in better shape for his bid to win back-to-back runnings of the feature, including when shining in a racecourse gallop on the July course.
David Milnes

Silk
Ombudsman15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing 

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