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Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, August 12 at Beverley, Kempton and Gowran
The Punt nap
Xirivella (4.52 Gowran Park)
Took a big step forward wearing a first-time tongue-strap when third at Naas last time out under Colin Keane and is open to further improvement now up in trip.
Graeme Rodway
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Handicappers' nap
Alpha Capture (3.45 Beverley)
Has shaped better than the bare form on all three starts since winning at Doncaster in June, including when a late closing second on disadvantageous terms in a valuable claimer at Chester last time. Did well to escape a rise in the weights for that effort and looks particularly well treated with Conor Whiteley taking off 5lb.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Coco Nova(2.45 Beverley)
Caught the eye when fourth on his debut at Doncaster last month and Hugo Palmer’s colt should be suited by this slightly longer trip.
Harry March
Speed figures
Glenfinnan(3.45 Beverley)
He was disappointing last time out, but he has clocked good speed figures when running at Beverley in the past. A return to this venue and a drop in grade can see him bounce back to form.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Foreseen(7.30 Kempton)
Course-and-distance winner who ran poorly last time out when stepped up in distance at Sandown. However, won at Lingfield on the turf on penultimate start and shouldn’t be too far away dropped down in class and back over 1m.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
Arrivera(6.00 Kempton)
Tom Clover's filly shaped well when second last time and has since worked well on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
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