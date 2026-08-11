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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, August 12 at Beverley, Kempton and Gowran

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The Punt nap

Xirivella (4.52 Gowran Park)

Took a big step forward wearing a first-time tongue-strap when third at Naas last time out under Colin Keane and is open to further improvement now up in trip.
Graeme Rodway 

Silk
Xirivella16:52 Gowran Park
View Racecard
Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Noel Meade

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Handicappers' nap

Alpha Capture (3.45 Beverley)

Has shaped better than the bare form on all three starts since winning at Doncaster in June, including when a late closing second on disadvantageous terms in a valuable claimer at Chester last time. Did well to escape a rise in the weights for that effort and looks particularly well treated with Conor Whiteley taking off 5lb.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Alpha Capture15:45 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Conor Whiteley (5lb)Tnr: Roger Fell

Eyecatcher

Coco Nova(2.45 Beverley) 

Caught the eye when fourth on his debut at Doncaster last month and Hugo Palmer’s colt should be suited by this slightly longer trip.
Harry March 

Silk
Coco Nova14:45 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Speed figures

Glenfinnan(3.45 Beverley) 

He was disappointing last time out, but he has clocked good speed figures when running at Beverley in the past. A return to this venue and a drop in grade can see him bounce back to form.
George Bonds

Silk
Glenfinnan15:45 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Michael Dods

Dark horse

Foreseen(7.30 Kempton) 

Course-and-distance winner who ran poorly last time out when stepped up in distance at Sandown. However, won at Lingfield on the turf on penultimate start and shouldn’t be too far away dropped down in class and back over 1m.
Dominic Walton 

Silk
Foreseen19:30 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Seamus Cronin (5lb)Tnr: Tony Carroll

Newmarket nap

Arrivera(6.00 Kempton) 

Tom Clover's filly shaped well when second last time and has since worked well on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes 

Silk
Arrivera18:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: David Egan Tnr: Tom Clover

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing 

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